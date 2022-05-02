Relief fund set up to help ranchers impacted by April storms

In the middle of calving season, North Dakota livestock producers faced historic blizzard conditions on April 12-14 that dumped up to 40 inches of snow, with strong winds of 50 miles per hour and up to 8-foot snow drifts.

Many producers faced a second blizzard a week later, doubling the problems with trying to find mother cows and calves in the storms where the wind kept blowing the snow around the ranch.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) are raising funds to help ranchers with losses. They donated seed funds and are hoping others contribute to the fund.

“We are launching a relief effort with $40,000 funding for the many cattle producers who suffered serious impacts from border to border because of recent storms,” said Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of NDSA.

In McHenry County, Rachel Wald, Extension agent, said all ranchers in her county were impacted by the two storms and are still “digging out and doing clean up” on their operations.

“There were some livestock deaths associated with the storms and some ranchers faced whiteout conditions searching for calves and cows in the blizzard,” she said.

Wald explained that ranchers had a short time to prepare for the storm, but no one has a barn that can hold 300 cows.

“They prepared for the storm, setting their cows where there was plenty of feed, straw for bedding, and good windbreaks. Unfortunately, we got some east to southeast winds, which we never do,” she said.

There was damage to structures in McHenry County with roofs collapsing from the heavy snow and where cows were inside. Calf shelters filled up with heavy snow where calves could not get in or out.

“Calves that survived are going to have issues now with respiratory infections or scours. There may be GI issues as some weren’t able to get to their mothers right away to get colostrum that they need to stay healthy,” Wald explained.

During the weekend of April 23-24, there were cold rains in McHenry County and around the state, with more rain forecasted for April 29.

“It has been a tough April. Producers here have a passion for raising cattle, and they love what they do,” she said.

It has been heartbreaking for Extension agents as they document livestock losses and impacts from the storms around the state.

While producers in the western and central regions faced strong blizzards, producers in the eastern regions of the state were also hit hard, with heavy rains/ice and flooding impacting calving. There are warnings of more flooding to come.

“We had a lot of people calling us and asking how they can help,” Ellingson said. “Last year, we had a significant drought that impacted our producers, and this spring we have had two blizzards, with differing impacts depending on the area of the state.”

While NDSA and NDSF don’t yet have a tally of the losses, Ellingson pointed out it will take time to get a full accounting of damages. Snow is still covering much of the state with cows and calves being found as the snow melts.

“We have to wait for some time and maybe for some snow to melt reveal some of those losses in many areas that are still inaccessible because of that snow drifting,” she said.

Each operation is different in the state, and no one has the facilities to come through two blizzards impact-free. Most try to calve outside if they can and have a smaller barn with pens for mother cows and calves when the weather gets severe.

Some producers faced whiteout conditions where their cattle were covered with snow and difficult to see. Many weren’t able to reach newborn calves in time to get them dry and inside.

Ellingson said there were needs associated with damaged fences, buildings, fuel, feed and bedding.

There were many other losses, as well. After the drought, feed and hay were tight from last year, and now producers are needing to feed hay again and lay down lots of straw.

Of course, the state’s producers were glad to receive much-needed moisture. That was the one positive.

Wald said it will be a while before ranchers can plant feed crops. The snow has to melt and the soil has to dry.

NDSU Extension agents also want to encourage ranchers to inquire about the Livestock Indemnity Program provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) and to document livestock losses.

The Livestock Indemnity Program provides benefits to agricultural producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather, disease or by attacks by animals reintroduced into the wild by the federal government, according to NDSU.

Producers are encouraged to contact their local Extension agent for more information.

With regard to the relief fund, 100 percent of the monies collected will be distributed to families impacted by the storms.

To donate to the relief fund, checks can be sent to the NDSF with Hope after Haley written in the memo at the address: NDSF, 407 South Second St., Bismarck, N.D., 58504. Visit the website to use a credit card at www.ndstockmen.org.

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Farm & Ranch Guide. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.