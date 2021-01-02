Renner recognized as NDSA Rancher of the Year

At the 91st annual North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) Convention, Jeff Renner, was recognized as the organization’s Rancher of the Year for 2020. He and his wife Angie and their family operate the Renner Ranch in Morton County.

“We were honored to receive the award from the NDSA. Angie and I have worked hard to build our operation over the years, and we have been proud members of the NDSA for more than 40 years,” Renner said.

The Renners run a Black Angus commercial herd, develop heifers for replacements and have backgrounded yearlings in years where it makes sense for their operation.

They have four children: Valerie Frohlich of Mandan; Jeffrey (Nyssa) Renner of Red Lake Falls, Minn.; Sheila (Scott) Ressler of Mandan; and Stephanie (Jessy) Meyer, of Flasher; and 13 grandchildren.

“Our kids are the fifth-generations. We help each other ranch and farm when we can,” Renner said.

The history of Renner Ranch begins with Jeff’s great-grandmother, Margaretha, who homesteaded the farm in 1908.

“We are ranching on the original farm homestead,” he said. “In fact, we’re living in the home my grandpa built in 1928. Of course, we have remodeled it.”

His grandparents, Valentine, Sr., and Katharina, originally took over the farm. Later it was passed down to Jeff’s parents, Nicodemus and Louise, and they decided to not only raise crops, but to run cattle, as well.

A tragic tractor accident led to his father’s death when Jeff was only 14 years old. At that young age, he took over the ranch. He had three younger sisters and two younger brothers.