Replacement heifer synchronization and cowherd management seminar in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. – Producers, students and others interested in heifer synchronization and management decisions to improve reproductive performance in the cowherd, among other topics on cow reproduction, will want to attend an upcoming seminar with several scientists speaking.

The seminar will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. with registration at Dickinson State University Agriculture Building Auditorium, room 104, located at 400 State Ave., in Dickinson.

“We are providing excellent information and management strategies on reproduction of the heifer/cow herd. It is a topic every producer and future producer is interested in and we hope everyone attends the workshop at DSU,” said Doug Landblom, Dickinson Research Extension Center Beef Cattle and Integrated Systems specialist.

“For example, an Angus seedstock producer in western North Dakota, Steve Brooks will speak on “Our experience with heifer synchronization: “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly,” and Hanna Nordby, Adams County Extension agent, will speak on her experiences with heifer synchronization at the 7-Hat Ranch.”

Landblom said they plan to hear from Nicky Oosthuizen, ABS reproduction specialist, and George Perry, associate professor at Texas A&M AgriLife, in Overton, Texas, via Zoom.

.Here is the agenda:

• 9:00 a.m. Registration

• 9:15 a.m. Welcome and announcements

Kirsten Kukla, Dunn County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent

• 9:30 a.m. Female estrus cycle events and how it works and

Estrus cycle modification and synchronized timed AI Protocols

Nicky Oosthuizen, ABS Reproduction Specialist (Zoom)

• 10:15 a.m. Replacement heifer nutrition and update on stair-step replacement heifer nutrition and physiology research at the University of Wyoming

Shelby Rosasco, University of Wyoming, Beef Extension Specialist

• 11:00 a.m. Our experience with heifer synchronization at the 7-Hat Ranch

Hannah Nordby, Adams County Agent, Hettinger, ND

• 11:30 a.m. Lunch

• 12:30 p.m. Management decisions to improve reproductive performance in the cow herd: Calving to Rebreeding; George Perry, Associate Professor, Texas A&M AgriLife, Overton, TX (Zoom)

• 1:30 p.m. Effect of a single-TAI and delayed feedlot entry program on reproductive performance and profitability and Beef cattle producer heifer development survey results for 2021; Douglas Landblom, Dickinson Research Extension Center, Dickinson, ND

• 2:15 p.m. Wintering heifers for reproductive performance using a stair-step protocol in western North Dakota; Dr. Chip Poland, Chairman, Dickinson State University, Dept. of Agriculture and Technical Studies

• 2:45 p.m. Our experience with heifer synchronization: “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” ; Steve Brooks, Chalky Butte Angus Ranch, Bowman, ND

• 3:15 p.m. Closing comments with Kirsten Kukla, Dunn County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent