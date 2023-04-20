Beef researchers are considering the link between vitamin deficiency in calves and occurrences of bovine respiratory disease (BRD), also known as shipping fever, and ways to help prevent the illness.

Dr. Jodi McGill shared that the disease is “multi-factorial” and usually hits cattle when they are at their worst. McGill recently discussed the topic on The Beef Podcast Show.

“It’s when they have stress and when there are weather changes and they are outside of their comfort zone,” she said. “BRD is not only one pathogen, so you have to vaccinate well in advance for a vaccine to work because if they are stressed, the vaccine can’t work at that point when their immune system can barely do its job.”

McGill said when considering how stress contributes to calves developing BRD, timing is important.

“Timing is really important,” she said. “Don’t wean, castrate, and put a calf on a truck all in the same day.”

Calves that are weaned and trucked the same day not only have the stress of transport, but they are likely unfamiliar with the new conditions at a feedlot like learning to eat out of a bunk or drink from a new water source.

A lack of key vitamins can also contribute to BRD. McGill noted that her research showed calves who were deficient in vitamin A in their gut also seemed to be much more prone to getting BRD, gastrointestinal disease, and scours.

This is likely due to the fact that calves who may have not had enough colostrum are already vitamin A deficient, according to research from the University of Florida.

“The most susceptible to BRD are newborn calves deprived of colostrum and cattle unable to establish or maintain liver stores because of environmental or dietary stresses. Cattle have from 70-90 percent of their total vitamin A stores in the liver,” noted veterinarian Max Irsik. “The remainder is deposited in fat and other organs. Yellow fat and yellow milk are due to the inability to convert all the carotene in the diet to vitamin A.”

Calves who come into a feedlot already deficient in vitamin A may see that condition worsen if the feedlot is feeding high concentrate diets; bleached pasture or hay grown during drought conditions. Feeds that have received excess exposure to sunlight, air, and high temperature or feeds that have been stored for long period of time can also contribute to vitamin A loss.

Prevent or post-treatment?

In addition to determining the role vitamin deficiencies might cause in BRD, researchers are also considering when to focus the most effort: preventative or post-illness?

“Prevention is the best measure, but we also want to consider effective treatments for calves that are already sick,” McGill said. “There was a product on the market called ‘Zelnate’ that is designed to stimulate the immune system. It is marketed as ‘not an antibiotic, not a vaccine.’ We took it to the lab and tried to make it better by working to release the stimulants over time.”

As researchers try to improve the preventative and treatment options for BRD, Bayer, the maker of the Zelnate product, notes the cost of the illness is significant to producers.

“Even though there are several effective antibiotics and vaccines to help combat BRD, it remains an ongoing battle and costs the industry more than $1 billion annually in the United States alone,” the company noted.

McGill said she is continuing to look at vitamin deficiencies and feed rations that can prevent or treat BRD.

“We need to make sure that the calves are on the best possible feed for the first 30 days in the feedlot,” she said. “We are also looking at how administering vitamins A and C can help with illness.”