Ressler Angus Ranch works to raise ready, reliable Angus cattle

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. – Owned and operated by Ryan and Meghan Ressler, along with their four children, Reid, Lane, Lola and Kimmie, the Ressler family’s livelihood consists of raising durable and functional registered Black Angus cattle in eastern North Dakota.

The Resslers originally set out as commercial ranchers influenced by Ryan’s parents and grandparents, but along the way, they found an excitement in improving their functional cow, which eventually led them to creating a seedstock business that has developed a passion for connecting with like-minded cattlemen and women in all aspects of the agriculture industry.

“My dad ran commercial stock, and we had an opportunity with our neighbor selling his registered stock,” Ryan said. “We ended up buying his herd and jumping into the seedstock industry.

“I always wanted to raise my own bull, one that would work for us verses spending big money on genetics that wouldn’t end up working for the kind of operation we run,” he added.

For the Ressler family, a functional cow means she calves easily, breeds back quickly, and maintains her condition on a no-frills pasture or ration year after year.

This is the foundation of the bulls they raise and the replacement females they offer.

“We love to raise cows that breed, stay bred, and produce pounds, which will in turn be profitable for the commercial cattlemen, who are our main focus,” Ryan explained.

Ressler Angus Ranch also now offers frozen semen on more than six different stud-quality bulls, a wide assortment of embryos, a large selection of quality replacement females and a consistent offering of herd bulls every year.

“We sell roughly 50 bulls a year and we also offer some registered calves and commercials,” Ryan said.

The Ressler herd is predominately Black Angus, and Ryan appreciates the functionality of the breed.

“(Black Angus) are able to succeed in any environment they are in, but they also have the desirable carcass traits that come along the breed’s adaptability. As a breed, they’re a hand above as far as the overall package,” he said.

When it comes to breeding and what the Resslers are looking for, functionality of the female is of great importance.

“EPDs are great as a tool, but most important, I pay attention to the functionality of the female as far as reproducing and staying bred,” he explained. “If the EPDs go along with that, then great. I don’t give all my focus to EPDs or carcass, but I also don’t ignore it. Everything is in moderation.”

The Resslers take pride in providing a high standard of animal to their customers in an honest and practical way. It’s important to them that what their customers purchase works for their operation. Whether it’s a universal bull for their moderate-sized herd, a heifer bull for their development program, a bull that produces pounds or a female that turns into the foundation of their herd, they take pride in the success their customers achieve.

“We want them to perform in your herd. They’re not going to fall apart. They’re going to last for years instead of burning out from being pushed hard. We produce great females that will in turn make you money because they’ll stay in your herd for years, and they’ll put pounds on the ground, which makes more money at the auction barns,” Ryan explained.

The Resslers calve during mid- to late February and they wean around the end of September. Outside of the cattle operation, Ryan farms with his father and brother, growing wheat, corn, and soybeans.

Meghan, Ryan’s wife, is an integral part of the operation, as are their children.

“She does the AI’ing, as well as the preg-checking in the fall when we don’t ultrasound. She also helps out as far as working the calves and cows – she’s an integral part of everything,” Ryan said. “The kids help with working and sorting calves, and they have plenty of chores to do before school. They’re heavily relied upon, just like any family farm. It takes everyone to make it all work.”

For more information on Ressler Angus Ranch, please visit their website at www.resslerranch.com.