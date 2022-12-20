Sand Ranch – where cattle manage resources

ELLENDALE, N.D. – At the Sand Ranch, members of the North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition (NDGLC) held a tour in honor of the ranch receiving the 2021-22 North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award.

Brad Sand, owner of the ranch, is a mentor for NDGLC. His son, Cody, and Cody’s wife, Deanna, who ranch 25 miles away in the Coteau des Prairie Hills, are also NDGLC mentors.

One of the reasons Brad is a mentor is because he is open to sharing his journey, utilizing soil, water, grass and land conservation practices. He has watched his entire landscape change before his eyes through rotational grazing and allowing his cattle to manage the resources.

In 2021, during the drought, Brad still had grass for his cattle due to his practices.

“I have more grass than I have ever had. While it rained this year, last year in the drought, I had grass,” he said. “I grazed all winter last year (winter of 2021-22), even on cover crops, although they were kind of short.”

Brad grew up on the busy family (Pat and Lorna Sand) ranch, and they raised cattle, sheep, and hogs. From a young age, he helped with feeding all the animals, and enjoyed raising them more than farming crops

“I went from one feeding to another. I liked the animals – the horses, the cows – all of them. I didn’t like grain farming as much as I liked raising animals,” he said. “I think I was born to be a rancher. It was in my blood.”

After high school, Brad earned his degree in Education from Black Hills State College in Spearfish, S.D. His career goal was to return to farming and ranching, but his parents encouraged him to go and work and “see something different” before settling down.

When Brad returned to the family ranch, he worked with his dad and brother for several years. Eventually, the ranch could not support all of them, and Brad had always planned on starting his own operation, so he decided to go out his own. In 1972, he started buying cows and purchasing land five miles north of the home place.

Initially, Brad ran about 90 commercial cows, rotating them on large pastures of 40-80 acres. It was a labor-intensive ranch, run conventionally. He farmed some acres, too, but the land had become so over-farmed that the soil was “like sand” and didn’t have much carbon in it.

“At the time, it seemed all Cody and I did was put up hay all summer long. We would be baling CRP in the snow, and it was just haul hay in and haul manure, and along with working all the time, it was just too much expense,” Brad said. “We didn’t have any time left to do anything else but work.”

In 2000, Brad began hearing about a holistic management type of ranching and how conservation practices could be environmentally and economically beneficial.

The Sands received advice and help from NDGLC on how to get started.

“NDGLC is a really good place. The rancher/mentors are all willing to help and it is amazing,” Brad said. “You can also learn a lot from going on these tours. I have gone on a lot of tours, and every time I go, I still pick up something new.”

With rotational grazing, Brad keeps his cowherd out on grazing land all year long, rotating them frequently from paddock to paddock. The cows/calves take a bite of grass and move on, allowing the grass to rest and re-grow. In addition, hoof action breaks and grinds some of the grass into the soil to feed the “animals” underneath the ground.

“I have mostly Red Angus cows and bulls. They stay healthier walking and grazing all the time. When it is time to rotate them to another pasture, I just walk up to the gate and they are there waiting. They want to rotate,” he said.

For his rotational grazing, Brad uses electric fence – poly wire wrapped around a reel that unwinds from his gator to keep the cattle in one of his 20-acre pastures.

“I hold the wire out the window with a gator and drive and unroll it,” he said.

Brad puts it up in the snow, too, sometimes using a drill to dig a small hole for the posts if the ground is too hard. If he finds the cattle are not grazing all of the 20-acre pasture, he will cut that down further.

“Sometimes, I will put a poly wire across 8-10 acres, so they can utilize it better,” he said.

Brad also put in pipeline, with tanks and wells, so there was fresh water in all their pastures, and NRCS helped with that.

“Fresh water has made a big difference,” he said.

Brad has found it easier to supplement his cattle in the winter because of the intensive grazing. He only puts up a small amount of hay bales for those deep snow days when the cattle can’t reach the blades of grass.

“I have pretty much eliminated hauling hay in the winter. I will set out bales for 1-2 weeks on the pasture, so I don’t have to start the tractor for a week or two,” he said. “The cattle can pick through the hay or go graze. Usually, they will go graze and leave the hay anyway.”

While there is water available in the pastures, Brad likes to keep his cattle grazing closer to home in the winter, so they will come drink water at home.

“I have electricity to the tank at home, so the water doesn’t freeze over,” he said. “A lot of times, if there is snow, they won’t even come home for water. When they are grazing, they get enough water from the snow. If they eat hay only, they have to have water.”

Eventually, Brad added cover crops to his grazing system to give the cattle and the soil more diversity. He grows a diverse cover crop mix every year that includes turnips, radishes, clover (to return nitrogen to the soil), sudangrass and millet (among other crops).

“Sometimes, I will bale cover crops and the cattle can graze the re-growth,” Brad said. “A lot of that millet goes to seed and helps the wildlife, the birds, and the pheasants, too.”

The heifers/cows calve the last week in May or the first week in June, which takes advantage of warmer weather and uses less labor. The warmer weather also keeps the calves from respiratory illness, a common ailment when calving in the bitter cold months.

After calving, the calves stay on the mother cows until they wean themselves within a few months. Then, they continue grazing alongside the cowherd.

“It works well for the replacement heifers that I keep. They learn how to be a cow. Instead of eating out of a feed bunk all winter, they are out grazing and learning how to be a mother cow,” he said.

In the winter, just like in the spring and summer, his cattle continue to spread urine and manure on the pastures. Brad doesn’t have to spend money on inputs like fertilizer – his cattle do that for him.

In addition, Brad hasn’t had to use pour-ons or antibiotics.

“I haven’t used an antibiotic since I have started rotational grazing. When you stop using all these inputs like pour-ons, you don’t have lice anymore,” he said.

Brad has found a lot of dung beetles in his pastures. His ranch was part of a study by Ryan Schmid, research scientist at Ecdysis, which showed dung beetles are one of the arthropods that return nutrients and water to the soil.

“I have a lot of dung beetles. We had a dung beetle study done on our ranch and Cody’s ranch, and they showed how guys that use pour-ons don’t have as many dung beetles as we do here,” he said.

The flies have been cut down during hot summers. If Brad does happen to see a swarm of flies, he will move the cattle to a distant paddock, and usually the flies will hatch and don’t make it over to where he moves the cattle.

“It makes a big difference,” he said.

Brad has seen how important it is to keep the ground covered, and to not till, so the wind doesn’t blow the soil away. Whether it is cover crops or grass, it feeds the soil biology underneath, so nutrients are recycled, carbon is stored in the ground, and the grasses grow tall and diverse.

“When the soil gets disced, it just blows away. We are losing a pretty precious resource when we allow it to blow away. We had a lot of dust storms in this region last year and it was like a blizzard around here – dust blowing so thick,” he said. “We are trying to change Mother Nature and it doesn’t work.”

Brad plants rye as an annual forage/cover crop, which controls weeds in the annual crop.

“When I plant that rye, it helps control the weeds. If it comes up in the fall, cattle can graze it thin and it will come back in the spring and they can graze it again,” he said.

In addition, Brad raises sheep that run with the cattle and help control weeds. With the sheep, Brad has two donkeys that protect lambs and young calves.

“Donkeys control the coyotes. Sometimes, in the middle of the night, you'll hear them howling like crazy. What they are doing is running something off,” he said.

His soil is nutrient-rich and different species of grasses for the cattle to graze have come up from the seedbank through the decades.

“I’ve seen grasses come up that I haven’t seen before. I like looking at all the new grasses, switchgrass, the new forbs, and this year, there are a lot of wild onions. I am seeing a lot of side-oats grama, too, and the big blue stem (grass) is high as my chin,” he said.

His ranch has become a pollinator paradise with bees and butterflies, in addition to a habitat for all kinds of wildlife, including birds, such as swallows and meadowlarks.

With all the conservation in place, and the cattle managing the resources, Brad has more time to enjoy his ranch and continuing growing it. He put in 12 rows of shelterbelt trees back in the late 1970s, and recently, Ducks Unlimited cost-shared with him to plant 40 acres of native grass on his pastures.

Brad is also on the Dickey County Soil Conservation District board. Dickey County bought the Oakes Nursery in Oakes, N.D., which they hope to turn into an educational experience for the community. The nursery grows trees for shelterbelts and other uses.

“We are going to try to make a mini farm for the community to come and view conservation practices. The kids will have plots out there and maybe we’ll have a pumpkin patch,” he said.