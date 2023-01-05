Schiefelbein: ‘Band together for greatest strength’

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association was proud to welcome one of their own – Don Schiefelbein – to their state convention.

Schiefelbein, of Kimball, Minn., has spent 2022 serving as president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). In that role, he’s traveled and visited with cattle producers across the United States.

His message to his Minnesota friends was the same message he’s shared across the nation – instead of focusing on sensitive issues, focus on issues that people agree on.

He can use his own family as an example of what can be accomplished when people work together. He farms with seven brothers and three nephews at Schiefelbein Farms.

The key to Schiefelbein Farms’ success is being able to work together to benefit everyone. They choose to focus on issues they all agree on. They don’t focus on issues that bring about strong emotions.

Fighting weakens the family – it is the only way the family can lose.

“If we band together as one, nothing can stop us,” he said.

Speaking to the Minnesota cattle producers, he said it’s essential to find ways to work together. He mentioned several items that producers across the U.S. agree on – the need for innovation; the ability to sell product; and the opportunity to communicate and work with Congress.

Farmers in 2022 make up 1 percent of the U.S. population.

Schiefelbein pointed out another statistic – more than half of U.S. citizens are three generations removed from the farm. That means more than half of the U.S. population didn’t grow up on a farm. Their parents didn’t grow up on a farm, and their grandparents didn’t grow up on a farm.

“For those people, when you ask where their food comes from, their response is the grocery store,” he said. “They don’t know who we are. They don’t know anything about us.”

He added that most members of the House or Senate Ag Committees are not farmers.

“If we are going to try to be successful (with Congress), we better have a presence there,” he said.

Schiefelbein encourages everyone to join NCBA.

He said that members of NCBA can disagree with issues. By talking and working through issues, it’s possible to move forward with a better plan.

The popular notion that it’s acceptable to simply not talk to someone if you have a disagreement is wrong, he said.

“If you disagree with someone, gather up all your friends and neighbors that think like you and bring them to the table, so when your ideas are being discussed, it becomes the majority idea,” he said. “That’s how the U.S. is supposed to work, and that’s what I implore each and every one of you to do.

“Please become a member of NCBA. If you disagree with NCBA, all the more important to become a member – so we can hear your thoughts and views. We better figure out that we better be a team,” he concluded.

The 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show will be held Feb. 1-3, in New Orleans, La.