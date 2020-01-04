The second annual North Dakota Livestock Alliance (NDLA) Livestock Summit we be held at Black Leg Ranch, near McKenzie, N.D., on Jan. 14. This year’s program will be emceed by Al Gustin, a Morton County Rancher and former farm broadcaster.
This year’s summit will touch on several topics that are specifically related to the expanding the livestock industry in the state and will look at things such as reliable workforce, the wide variety of feed products available in the state, developing livestock enterprises in our communities and what a community can expect with new, intensive livestock businesses.
The following is a brief summary of the agenda for the day:
8:30 a.m., Registration and continental breakfast
9:00 a.m., Welcome message
9:10 a.m., “Securing a Reliable Workforce for Today’s Livestock Operations” – this panel discussion will feature the following speakers:
- Moderated by Loan Hyunh, immigration attorney for Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
- Todd Erickson, manager of Nelson County Pig Co-op
- Manuel Fick, CEO, USA Farm Labor
- Pavel “Diesel” Danil, a work visa recipient who works at Nelson County Pig Co-op
- Terry Entzminger, dairy farmer at Darrel Entzminger and Sons Dairy
10:00 a.m., “What to Expect When a Pig Barn Comes to Your Community” – Dr. Bob Thaler, Extension swine specialist at South Dakota State University (SDSU), will share the advantages and challenges experienced by South Dakota county leaders undergoing new livestock development. Then attendees will take a guided, real-time virtual tour of the new swine barn on the SDSU campus.
11:00 a.m., Break and snack bar
11:15 a.m., “North Dakota’s Valuable Feed Resources and Where to Find Them” – NDSU livestock Extension specialist, Karl Hoppe, will discuss a wide variety of high-quality feed resources the state has and attendees can learn how co-products can help their bottom line, where to find them and how to make them work in their ration.
11:45 a.m., Introductions from the Summit’s sponsors – This year’s Summit sponsor is Round Robin.
12:30 p.m., Networking Lunch
1:30 p.m., “Tour of Beef and Bison Operation” with Jay Doan, Black Leg Ranch, McKenzie, N.D.
2:45 p.m., Break and snack bar
3:00 p.m., “Livestock Development and Our Communities” – A panel discussion with North Dakota rural leaders addressing benefits, questions and impacts from livestock development with the following panel members:
- Moderated by Amber Boeshans, NDLA executive director
- Kenton Holle, NDLA director
- Larry Syverson, executive director, N.D. Township Officers Association
- Pat Copenhaver, Foster County commissioner
- Ellen Huber, past president of Economic Development Association
4:00 p.m., “Entertainment Session,” with John DeBoer, nationally renowned comedian
5:00 p.m., “Closing remarks,” by chair of N.D. Livestock Alliance
5:15 p.m., Social – Attendees can enjoy appetizers and Black Leg Ranch’s microbrews.
6:30 p.m., Adjourn
The event is free to attend, but it is asked that attendees register on their website: www.ndlivestock.org. Online registration will help with planning for meals and snacks and having a name tag prepared for attendee arrival.
The address for Black Leg Ranch is 24750 62nd Avenue SE, McKenzie, N.D., 58572.