Several factors may influence reproductive success

With most producers across the region in the heart of calving season, it won’t be long before attentions will be turning to breeding season. No matter if it’s via natural service or AI, for cow/calf producers there is a lot riding on the overall success of reproduction and there are many factors that play into that success.

During the Beef Reproduction Task Force’s (BRTF) monthly webinar, Dr. George Perry from Texas A&M, discussed some of the factors that may influence reproductive success and what producers can do to ensure they have high conception and pregnancy rates this summer.

“One of the things that really comes to question is: why is reproductive success so important in the beef industry?” Perry asked to open up his talk on the evening of Wednesday, March 16.

To answer his own question, Perry cited a study done in 2013 where 10,000 heifers were evaluated from their first calving as two-year-olds and then were evaluated until they left the herd due to reproductive failure. The study emphasized just how important fertility and pregnancy is in heifers because results showed that females who calved early in their cycle as first-calf heifers displayed more stability in the herd and they produced more pounds of calf throughout the subsequent years.

“We can see how reproductive efficiency is so critical to the beef industry and profitability of cow/calf operations,” Perry added.

Moving on with his presentation, Perry noted that prior to the breeding season, there are several factors that need to be considered. This is especially true if you are thinking of inducing estrus for AI purposes. For heifers, he said producers need to evaluate if their heifers are pubescent and ready to maintain a pregnancy.