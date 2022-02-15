Shortage of skilled labor one of many issues affecting pork producers

The new year is a good time for the nation’s agricultural groups to set new policy priorities. After all, the right policies in place can mean the difference between success and failure across all segments of ag. The Minnesota Pork Producers Association and the North Dakota Pork Council recently worked on their top priorities for 2022.
As is normally the case, the groups do have some of the same objectives at the federal level, but their state-level priorities are often very different. Tamra Heins is the state executive director of the North Dakota Pork Council. While the North Dakota Legislature isn’t in session this year, they’re already looking at policy-making in 2023.
“One item that we are constantly working with North Dakota stakeholders on is increasing the amount of animal agriculture in the state,” Heins said. “More specifically, we would love to increase the number of North Dakota pig farms.”
Just across the North Dakota state border to the east, Dave Preisler, Minnesota Pork Producers Association CEO, says a lot of the state discussions will revolve around funding.
“We have a huge budget surplus,” Preisler said. “The governor recently came out with some bonding proposals and his budget, and that will likely be the center point of state-level discussions this year.”
Every new year brings new challenges, and many of the obstacles on the national level revolve around a shortage of skilled labor. The issue is hitting rural communities, farmers, and packing plants.
“Unless that gets addressed, we’re going to have difficulty pulling off the kind of rural economic development that we want to see and are capable of doing,” Preisler said. “We’re very short on the labor needed to make that happen.
“We’re short on help at a logistical level,” he continued. “The trucking industry we rely on to move goods doesn’t have enough labor to move goods in needed volumes. That lack of labor in the economy is driving a bit more of the inflation than some people give it credit for, and we’re seeing an inflation in wages that in no way won’t get passed on to the rest of the economy.”
Heins says the labor situation needs to be addressed first and foremost at the farm level. Pork producers who make the products that plants process need extra hands on their farms, and that solution begins at the federal level.
“Anything we can do to make the visa or guest worker program easier to navigate and more user-friendly for people would be great,” she said. “We need a visa program that can get laborers on the farm as smoothly as possible. After all, pigs need care 365 days a year, right?”
Line-speed issues at packing plants are another concern for both pork producer organizations. Preisler said his group was hoping that the line-speed issues would have been taken care of by now, but that’s not the case.
“Demand for pork is very strong,” he said. “But, if you can only produce so much coming from the plant, that can turn into a chokepoint that results in lower prices for farmers and higher prices for consumers. That means labor is one of the biggest factors of success for the pork industry in the coming year.”
One national situation that every pork organization in the country is watching is California’s recently-passed Proposition 12, which sets regulations that farmers outside the state will have to abide by in order to sell pork in the country’s largest market.
“The rules they approved sets all kinds of conditions on how producers outside of California are to raise their animals in order to sell pork within the state,” Heins said. “It had a lot to do with the size of confinement spaces that producers were allowed to keep their hogs in.
“The thing about California is they don’t have a lot of hog farms, they just have a lot of people that eat pork,” she added. “California officials have admitted firsthand that they don’t know how to enforce the Prop 12 rules in other states. It was supposed to begin in California on Jan. 1.”
The case has been petitioned to the Supreme Court and has gotten pushed back a couple of times, but America’s pork industry outside of California is still hopeful the case will be heard this year.
“Several agricultural groups are arguing that Prop 12 illegally attempts to influence interstate commerce,” Heins said. “There are a lot of farms that might want to expand their operations and are suddenly wondering if they’ll have to completely change their operations to sell into a very large market. That will be expensive.”
To further add credibility to the Supreme Court petition brought by the American Farm Bureau and National Pork Producers Council, the Sacramento County Superior Court issued a ruling to delay the enforcement of Proposition 12 for pork retailers, including grocers.
American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says the court’s ruling shows that California rushed the implementation of Prop 12 without clear rules on how it will be enforced. California voters were told the law would improve animal welfare and food safety, but Duvall says it fails to accomplish either of those goals.
“(This) ruling is another example of inherent flaws in Proposition 12,” Duvall said. “Besides putting unfair pressure on retailers, it takes away farmers’ flexibility to ensure hogs are raised in a safe environment. Small farms across the country will be forced to make expensive and unnecessary changes to their operations, which will lead to more consolidation and higher food prices for all of America’s families.
“It’s imperative that the Supreme Court addresses the constitutionality of Proposition 12. The laws of one state should not set the rules for an entire nation,” he concluded.