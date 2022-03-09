Solid biosecurity plan can help protect against highly pathogenic avian influenza

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is showing up in wild birds and domestic flocks in multiple states out east. While avian influenza is not new to the United States, this particular strain is 90-100 percent lethal in poultry. That alone makes it worthwhile for producers to make sure their biosecurity measures are in place and followed to the letter.
Poultry is an important part of agriculture in both Minnesota and North Dakota. Minnesota is among the nation’s top ten producers of eggs and chickens and the number one producer of turkeys. North Dakota also produces a large number of turkeys, as well as chickens. It’s time to get even more serious about protecting flocks.
“Avian influenza is commonly carried in wild waterfowl,” says Dr. Shauna Voss, Minnesota state senior veterinarian. “We occasionally see it introduced into our domestic poultry flocks. What we are seeing now is a Eurasian strain of avian influenza that’s made its way into the U.S. It’s a very aggressive virus that’s been plaguing Europe for the last few years.”
The virus has adapted well to wild waterfowl and usually doesn’t cause significant disease in ducks and geese, but Dr. Sarah Bailey, assistant state veterinarian for North Dakota, says once domestic birds get infected, the virus causes “horrific” illness.
“The domestic birds have never encountered the virus because they live sheltered lives,” Bailey said. “Even if they’re 100 percent healthy and well taken care of, it’s the worst kind of flu imaginable for them.”
The disease presents itself in different ways, depending upon the severity of the infection. Voss says the birds infected with low pathogenic avian influenza often have “pretty mild symptoms.”
The highly pathogenic variety is devastating. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says highly pathogenic avian influenza A viruses cause disease that affects multiple organs in each bird with a mortality rate of 90-100 percent, often within 48 hours of infection.
“First of all, what producers are seeing from infected birds is a drop in water consumption,” Voss said. “A high mortality rate comes next. If you see this happening in your flocks, it’s time to call someone so we can get samples taken and tested for avian influenza.”
Bailey says the virus literally wrecks the birds’ respiratory system.
“Fluid builds up in their lungs like a bad case of pneumonia,” Bailey said. “Their circulatory system also shuts down because they aren’t getting enough oxygen. There will be some discoloration in their combs or extremities, similar to people’s fingers turning blue due to circulation problems.”
Veterinarians and health officials have protocols in place in case there is an infection in a local flock. The first and most important step is getting the infected birds quarantined. The unfortunate part of infection is the flock has to be put down as quickly as possible.
“We also establish control zones around the infected farms,” Voss said. “The farms within the control zone also get quarantined, and we have additional surveillance and movement restrictions to make sure the virus doesn’t spread beyond where it was originally detected.”
Every flock within the control zone is immediately tested to determine its status. Officials continue to watch and test them for infection, so if they do get sick, it gets quickly noticed.
There is no cure, so the number one thing producers can do is to prevent it from getting into their birds. That will take a solid biosecurity plan in place to prevent potential infection, and now is the right time to make sure everyone is following every step of the plan.
“The disease is usually brought onto a poultry farm by people or the vehicles they drive,” Voss said. “The virus is shed through respiratory or fecal secretions. When those secretions hit the ground and people either walk or drive over it, that’s how it gets introduced into flocks.
“One of the things we’re stressing right now is to make sure each operation establishes a line of separation,” she added. “It’s either a physical or functional line that protects your birds from the outside environment. If the virus can’t cross that line, it can’t infect your birds.”
Everyone who enters the operation to interact with the birds has to thoroughly follow those procedures. Reducing the overall number of times people have to cross that line of separation is another way to lower the risk to the birds.
The pace of wild bird migration will pick up soon, and one thing for producers to look at is how attractive their operations are to waterfowl.
“Try to find ways to reduce any spilled seed or puddles is another way to make sure those birds don’t swing down and say ‘hi’ to your domestic birds,” Voss said.
Bailey says it’s also important to keep an eye on any open water around the operation, no matter how big or small.
“If you have a pond where your own paddling birds like to swim, it’s a good idea to put a net above it to keep the wild birds from landing there and sharing it with your backyard pets,” Bailey said. “If you have standing water on your commercial site, we recommend filling in those holes as soon as possible.”