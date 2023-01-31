South 40 Beef receives funding from USDA federal grant program

MOTT, N.D. – South 40 Beef in Mott hopes to move ahead in 2023 with expanding its beef processing plant. Currently, the plant is 6,000 square feet and was built from the ground up. Located in the center of the town, South 40 has 25 employees.

“Our facility handles 20-30 cattle a week right now, and we get beef cattle from all over the state, not just in the western region,” said Steve Garcon, of Tampa Bay, Fla. Garcon said he came up to North Dakota from Florida to help his friend, John Roswech, with the beef business.

Garcon has been involved with all facets of beef processing at South 40 Beef.

John and Kim Roswech own and operate the beef facility and they also raise about 100 Black Angus cattle in Mott and in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

The couple moved from New York to North Dakota in the fall of 2020 to start the beef facility. John said he became accustomed to the region when he came out to Mott to hunt pheasants.

“Once I crossed the Missouri River, I was in love,” John said. “I love the wide open spaces on my pasture.”

South 40 Beef received a grant from USDA, as part of the USDA federal grant program to diversify the meat processing industry, help supply chain issues, and ultimately lower costs for consumers.

They were awarded a $472,000 grant for engineering plans and plant design to double the size of its processing plant and hire more employees.

“It was a huge day for South 40 Beef when we were awarded a federal grant to double the size of our facility. This will allow us to extend the reach of North Dakota beef,” John said.

Garcon said although there is the grant, it is hard in North Dakota to get a contractor, so he isn’t sure when they will begin building.

Roswech is also involved in the school beef program, started by I-BAND. The program has continued to add new schools to the list of schools that are buying beef from ranchers in North Dakota rather than commodity beef, according to Garcon.

“More schools are getting involved,” he concluded.