Spent grains an affordable livestock feed option

Arguably one of the oldest by-products ever fed to livestock, spent grain, simply put, is what is left after the malting process has fermented the sugars and carbohydrates out of the grain to make beer. The remaining product is similar in consistency to a warm bowl of oatmeal and it is loved by cattle.

John Rimel, a small-scale cattle producer from Missoula, Mont., has been feeding spent grain to his cattle for about 15 years. For Rimel, it all began when he was brewing beer as a hobby. The start gave him a connection with Kettlehouse Brewery, so for the past several years he has been hauling spent grain from their brewing locations around Missoula.

With the sugars and carbohydrates largely gone, spent grains are a highly digestible protein source for cattle. Generally speaking, spent grains are about 74 percent wet matter and 26 percent dry matter. They run high in protein (30 percent) and fiber (about 50 percent neutral detergent fiber) and they offer some fat, as well (about 9 percent). Those values can fluctuate depending on the specific grains used.

“It is like a protein shake for a cow,” Rimel said.

Rimel supplements his cows with spent grain from just after calving until the start of their third trimester. A few years ago, he had an issue with aborted calves, and although not conclusive, he and his vet began to wonder if there could be some connection to the spent grains. Since removing the cows from the spent grain for their third trimester of pregnancy, Rimel has had no issues with abortions.