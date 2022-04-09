Startup company developing first-ever rangeland capable autonomous feeder

For livestock producers, there is no greater time commitment then feeding/supplementing cattle. Raising cattle is a 24-7, 365-day commitment, and with labor shortages continuing to plague the industry, feeding cattle is a task that often falls solely on one individual alone. The potential for relief is on the way, however, thanks to Smooth Ag. Solutions, a Texas-based agriculture innovation startup company that will be launching a rangeland capable, autonomous feeder later this year.

Co-founders River McTasney and Hunter Allemand both come from ranching backgrounds. The two men joined forces in April of 2021 to create the company and develop McTasney’s brain child and invention, the V1 Ranch Rover – a totally autonomous range feeder.

Autonomous feeders have existed in the dairy industry for some time now, but what makes the V1 Ranch Rover novel is the fact it does not run on a track. It was completely created to supplement protein to cattle out in a range situation.

“The V1 Ranch Rover has the kind of technology that is really important, especially with labor costs and the fact ranchers are getting older. There are a lot of factors that just make this something special,” Allemand explained.

From front to back and top to bottom, the V1 Ranch Rover has been designed to be efficient and labor-saving, all while not being cost prohibitive to the rancher. Due to their ranching backgrounds, both McTasney and Allemand are dedicated to providing ranchers with an easy-to-use technological advancement that’s implementation will be palatable for any age of producer. When it is all said and done, the company’s goal is to have the V1 Ranch Rover cost about as much as a used pickup with affordable finance options available.