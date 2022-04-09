Startup company developing first-ever rangeland capable autonomous feeder

For livestock producers, there is no greater time commitment then feeding/supplementing cattle. Raising cattle is a 24-7, 365-day commitment, and with labor shortages continuing to plague the industry, feeding cattle is a task that often falls solely on one individual alone. The potential for relief is on the way, however, thanks to Smooth Ag. Solutions, a Texas-based agriculture innovation startup company that will be launching a rangeland capable, autonomous feeder later this year.
Co-founders River McTasney and Hunter Allemand both come from ranching backgrounds. The two men joined forces in April of 2021 to create the company and develop McTasney’s brain child and invention, the V1 Ranch Rover – a totally autonomous range feeder.
Autonomous feeders have existed in the dairy industry for some time now, but what makes the V1 Ranch Rover novel is the fact it does not run on a track. It was completely created to supplement protein to cattle out in a range situation.
“The V1 Ranch Rover has the kind of technology that is really important, especially with labor costs and the fact ranchers are getting older. There are a lot of factors that just make this something special,” Allemand explained.
From front to back and top to bottom, the V1 Ranch Rover has been designed to be efficient and labor-saving, all while not being cost prohibitive to the rancher. Due to their ranching backgrounds, both McTasney and Allemand are dedicated to providing ranchers with an easy-to-use technological advancement that’s implementation will be palatable for any age of producer. When it is all said and done, the company’s goal is to have the V1 Ranch Rover cost about as much as a used pickup with affordable finance options available.
Powered by a 24.9 HP gas motor, the V1 Ranch Rover comes equipped with a trip hopper that can hold up to one ton of feed. Cognizant of the fact that cell service is not always available on all corners of ranches, the V1 Ranch Rover’s GPS communication runs off of real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning.
Through the GPS, a rancher can build fence parameters and set feed lines. The rancher can also program the V1 Ranch Rover to feed at a certain time of day. A sensor in the trip hopper even keeps track of feed levels and sends alerts when it needs to be refilled. With an independent front suspension and four-wheel drive, the V1 Ranch Rover is absolutely designed to navigate rough rangeland terrain.
“It goes pretty slow, about 3-4 miles per hour. We found this best in terms of performance and dealing with an all-season climate where you could have muddy days or snowy days and for safety,” Allemand explained.
The V1 Ranch Rover does have object detection, although at this juncture, it does not re-route around the object, but rather just stops until the obstruction is moved or the rancher addresses the situation.
While feeding cattle a protein supplement is the V1 Ranch Rover’s key job, the impressive autonomous machine actually has more to offer. As the machine moves through the pasture it also has the ability to collect cattle and rangeland data to help producers make management decisions.
Development of the V1 Ranch Rover is set to be done this spring with product testing and investment procurement to continue throughout the summer. A full commercial launch of the V1 Ranch Rover is slated to happen in the fall of 2022.
For more information on the V1 Ranch Rover, please visit www.smoothag.com.