Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange now under new ownership

Working for area livestock producers since 1937, Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange in Dickinson, N.D., had always been in Larry Schnell’s family, but as of Dec. 23, 2022, the southwestern North Dakota livestock auction is now under new ownership.

Schnell and longtime business partner Jim Erickson, along with their wives, Judi Schnell and Renee Erickson, sold the business to new owners John Fischer, Austin Henderson, and Daniel O’Donnell.

The three new owners are no strangers to the operation, as all have served as an integral part of the business in recent years. The trio is grateful to both Schnell and Erickson for trusting them to continue on the legacy of Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange.

“I’m just so appreciative,” Fischer said. “(Schnell and Erickson) gave me several opportunities over the years. I can’t think of two better guys I’ve worked for.”

Henderson added, “For them to pass on a business like this that meant so much to their families for so many years, that means a lot. They wanted the people that were going to buy it to do the best job they could for southwestern North Dakota and to take care of their customers as much as they have. For them to feel comfortable with John, Dan, and I in doing that, it’s just extremely exciting.”

In regards to the sale, Schnell said being able to transition the business to people who were already involved was important.

“It’s always easier to transition when you have people that have already been working in the operation,” he said. “No matter who would have ended up buying it, they would have needed one or more of those guys. They were interested, so that’s where we looked first.”

After working in the livestock auction business for 45 years, Schnell just felt the time was right to move on and try something different.

“I don’t really think I’m going to retire, but I just want to do something different. I don’t really know what that is yet,” he said. “I’ve got grandchildren I want to see more of, especially once they get into high school, so it was just time. I’ve dealt with a lot of good people that both worked for us and worked with us. I’m going to miss it.”

Erickson, who had been partners with Schnell for the last 35 years, said selling the business to young families that have worked for them and know the community was a big plus.

“They’re young families and they’re a good fit for what we’re doing here. I think they’re the ones that can get it done,” Erickson said, noting that he’ll be sticking around to work for the new owners. “For me, being partners with Larry for the last 35 years, I wasn’t going to start over with a new partner. Larry was one of the best partners I ever had. I’m only 57, so I’ll keep working for these guys as long as they want me around.”

Of the three new owners, Fischer has been working at Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange the longest – 22 years – and he’s moved up the ladder along the way.

Fischer grew up on a ranch south of Halliday, N.D., and after moving to Dickinson when he was younger, he spent a lot of time down by the sale barn. At the age of 16, he was able to start working the back pens.

“After college, (Schnell and Erickson) gave me the opportunity to be a field man, so I’ve done that here since and have slowly taken over some managerial jobs, as well,” he said. “When the opportunity came up to possibly take over, I always knew I wanted to be involved, so I found the right group of partners to get in with me.”

Henderson started at Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange in the fall of 2020. He attended auctioneering school in Missouri in 2017 and started auctioneering with Ross Glass at G&G Auctioneers out of Hebron, N.D., selling some farm sales.

His family always sold cattle out of Herreid, S.D., and Henderson was able to build a good relationship with Joe Vetter, the manager at the time. During the spring of 2018, Vetter asked him if he’d like to come over and work the sale ring and sell some cows. Henderson agreed, and became a field representative that fall.

Following stops at Rugby Livestock and Napoleon Livestock, Henderson came out to Dickinson during the fall in 2020. By early 2021, he became aware that Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange might potentially be available for purchase in the near future.

“I put all my focus into pursing that,” he said. “This place hasn’t changed hands much over the last 85 years.”

O’Donnell, who was raised on a ranch north of Wibaux, Mont., began working at Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange in 2017. His uncle, Mike Fischer, mentioned they were look for help, which led to him taking the job.

“I’ve been here ever since,” he said. “It’s such a good group of people to work with and for. I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been here.”

O’Donnell serves as the yard manager and he takes care of the employees, making sure they have enough help for sale days. Henderson describes him as their “go-to guy” out back.

“Dan is so reliable,” Henderson said. “He works really well with the employees. If you need something done, you know he’s going to do it right. He’s such a big asset to this place.”

The three new owners share the same goal, to carry on the legacy that Schnell and Erickson started many years ago.

“Jim and Larry have been doing this together for the last 30-40 years, and we want to carry on that legacy,” O’Donnell said.

Not only are they all business partners now, but they’ve also been able to build a strong friendship over the last handful of years.

“We’ve all struck up a friendship and we work really well together,” Henderson said. “Between the three of us, we get along extremely well. Even when we’re off of work, we go out and visit and get together as much as possible.”

Fischer said their main goal right now is to maintain the clientele they have and to continue to make everyone happy, including employees, buyers, and sellers.

“We have a lot of employees here that are ranchers themselves, so we appreciate that they take a day or two off a week to come help us work here,” Fischer said.

While Henderson said he doesn’t expect any “extreme” changes at the livestock auction, there could be some minor changes.

“We may switch some sales around to accommodate some of our buyer’s schedules,” he said. “When we get into our heavy runs, we may sell cows one day and feeders two days, just to try and take the load off of some of our buyers. Some of them drive over 200 miles to get here. That would also help our consigners, too, so they don’t have to sell cows and calves at the same time.”

Henderson also mentioned the desire to add some online bidding for their stock cow sales to help broaden their buyer list.

“Other than that, I don’t see any big changes. We have some plans for the future, but nothing that will get set in motion for a while,” he concluded.