Stutsman County rancher wins Stockmen’s Environmental Stewardship Award

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) has selected the Bar V Ranch of Jamestown as the 2020 Environmental Stewardship Award winner. The ranch was honored at the awards banquet during the NDSA Annual Convention and Trade Show in Bismarck, N.D, on Oct. 16.

The Bar V Ranch is owned and operated by Brian Amundson, who is a fourth-generation rancher. His operation is located near the James River and the Pipestem River watershed. In 1942, Amundson’s great-grandfather, Oscar, purchased land that was part of the Buchanan bonanza farm. Today, Bar V Ranch calls the original ranch headquarters home, in Stutsman County. Brian’s grandfather and grandmother, Earl and Nelda, and father and mother, Van and Patricia, have lived on the place.

“It was an immense honor to myself and all of the generations before me within my family to win this award,” Brian Amundson said. “I think farmers and ranchers have always cared about the environment – our problem is we are not very willing to openly talk about all the good things we do because we feel it seems like we are bragging and that is just our nature.

“My neighbors and peers are doing all the same things we are doing – we just happened to get an award,” he continued. “We need to let those not involved in agriculture know what we are doing and how we focus on more than just dollars and cents, but rather generational business. If we don’t take care of our natural resources, they are not going to be there for us and the generations to follow.”