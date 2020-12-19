Stutsman County rancher wins Stockmen’s Environmental Stewardship Award

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) has selected the Bar V Ranch of Jamestown as the 2020 Environmental Stewardship Award winner. The ranch was honored at the awards banquet during the NDSA Annual Convention and Trade Show in Bismarck, N.D, on Oct. 16.
The Bar V Ranch is owned and operated by Brian Amundson, who is a fourth-generation rancher. His operation is located near the James River and the Pipestem River watershed. In 1942, Amundson’s great-grandfather, Oscar, purchased land that was part of the Buchanan bonanza farm. Today, Bar V Ranch calls the original ranch headquarters home, in Stutsman County. Brian’s grandfather and grandmother, Earl and Nelda, and father and mother, Van and Patricia, have lived on the place.
“It was an immense honor to myself and all of the generations before me within my family to win this award,” Brian Amundson said. “I think farmers and ranchers have always cared about the environment – our problem is we are not very willing to openly talk about all the good things we do because we feel it seems like we are bragging and that is just our nature.
“My neighbors and peers are doing all the same things we are doing – we just happened to get an award,” he continued. “We need to let those not involved in agriculture know what we are doing and how we focus on more than just dollars and cents, but rather generational business. If we don’t take care of our natural resources, they are not going to be there for us and the generations to follow.”
Amundson says this commitment to the environment is not really revolutionary, but rather evolutionary.
“We really get inundated with a lot of information, but we are also very willing to take that and see how it can benefit our operations – not just for now, but what is to come,” he said. “To me, this is a very exciting time for ranching and farming because we have the capability of doing a lot of things which are mutually beneficial.”
Bar V Ranch’s beef operation consists of a spring- and fall-calving cowherd. The operation encompasses many acres of native and re-established pasture, all in a managed rotational grazing system. All pastures were converted to an intensively-managed grazing system in 2010.
In addition, the Amundson family also manages a feedlot. They began finishing cattle in 1996. Positioned along the James River, the feedlot sought to incorporate environmental protection and strong management practices. Since the initial build, the footprint has stayed quite similar, while Bar V Ranch has continued to adapt and change with advancements in the industry. Amundson updates the feedlot’s nutrient management plans each year with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.
In the cattle grazing part of the operation, his family has made an effort to better manage the riparian and river areas, since much of their pasture land is close to either the Pipestem or James rivers. This was done for a couple of reasons.
“We didn’t feel like we were causing any harm to that area, but I thought the public’s perception was very important,” he said. “As a result we had to do a lot of water development – because the main source of water for our grazing livestock was the rivers.
“Over the past 10 years, I have developed those water systems and it has proven very beneficial since the cattle always have good, clean quality water and it also moves their grazing patterns away from the riparian areas because in the summer heat the cattle would usually go to the river to cool off,” he added.
The operation also consists of a farming enterprise, the Amundson Land and Cattle project. The goal is to not only sustain the ranch, but to also improve the aspects of the land, financial balance sheet and lifestyle. Amundson tries to accomplish this with the use of re-generative managed grazing, by focusing on improving soil composition on farm acreage and by properly utilizing the available resources. Additionally, he utilizes cattle, the best available science and hands-on experience to reach those goals. Amundson’s overall goal is to increase production on his ranch, while improving its ecological function.
Improvement of a number of facets on a ranch and farm takes time to accomplish, Amundson noted.
“The most important advice I can give to other farmers and ranchers is to be patient, have a willingness to be flexible, but be decisive,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to make a wrong decision because if you fail, you will learn from your mistake and apply it to your knowledge for future management practices.”
During his ranching career, Amundson has found that perception becomes reality, whether it’s harmful or not. If the public and consumers perceive that a farmer is doing a poor job, that becomes the reality, whether they are doing a poor job or not. So the Amundsons have tried to get ahead of that theory in the many different aspects of their cattle business.
“I love what I do and I am proud of what I do. We make a great product and it fulfills me professionally knowing that I am providing a great food source and a great protein source of high quality for consumers. At the same time I need to understand that to do that I need to be environmentally responsible on a lot of different levels,” Amundson concluded.
As the NDSA Environmental Stewardship Award winner, Bar V Ranch will next compete on a regional level with state winners from South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas. If successful there, its application will move on to the national competition.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is the Environmental Stewardship Award program sponsor.
