When deciding what cows to keep in the herd, many ranchers may look at the weaning weight of the calf to determine if the cow is worth keeping. Weaning weights translate to the price per pound a rancher will get at sale time, which makes it a persuasive number. But long-term profitability is more closely linked to a sustainable cow, according to Dr. Troy Rowan of the University of Tennessee.

“A calf’s weaning weight is only half of the equation when it comes to which cows to keep,” Rowan said during a recent National Cattlemen’s Beef Association webinar. “It’s what we get paid for in that year-end check, but we have to look at the cost traits of the cow to really know how we are doing. Costs like having open cows or poor foot and leg traits that cause the cow to leave the herd early are ultimately costing us.”

Rowan said a cow needs to have five calves without missing a season in order to bring a return on investment.

“We also need to look at important traits like fertility and udder structure – these are more than just convenience traits,” he said.

By being willing to assess their cow herd on more than just weaning weights, Rowan said ranchers can make money by adopting new practices.

“We are continually being asked to do more with less, which means we need to manage our forage resources in the best way possible,” he said. “A cow that weighs 1,250 pounds is harder to sustain than a smaller cow that could allow us to support more animals on a fixed amount of land. A mature, moderate-sized cow needs less nutritional inputs to function metabolically and raise that calf.”

Crossbreeding

Along with choosing smaller cows, ranchers are often “leaving money on the table” by not pursuing real crossbreeding, according to Rowan.

“Crossbreeding helps to align multiple strengths for superior performance compared to the parent average,” Rowan said. “What a lot of producers are doing is breeding Red Angus and Angus, for example, but there isn’t enough divergence between the sire and the dam. To get true heterosis that results in the best genetics, we have to have a high level of distance between breeds, ideally hundreds of years of separation. In reality, 50 percent of commercial herds today are crossbred.”

Considering bulls that bring in unique, distant traits helps producers make money, Rowan noted.

“This is our last ‘free lunch.’ We are leaving free money on the table when we don’t crossbreed and create that aggregate efficiency,” he said.

Bull purchases

When it comes to bull sales, Rowan said the choice of a bull is vital to a herd’s overall production and longevity. But deciding what traits to look at to help make bull selection can be difficult.

“In the past, we only talked about production and confirmation, but now we also want to consider longevity, calving ease, fertility and workability,” he said. “If we care about a trait, we need to measure it so we can make progress on it.”

One of the best ways to do that is by using the Economic Section Indexes available in many bull reports.

“The Economic Selection Indexes will show a number of traits including calving ease, the ability of the cows to thermoregulate in certain climates, and milk production, for instance. You really want to dial in on the traits that are important to your operation and area,” he said.

iGENDEC

In addition to reviewing the Economic Selection Indexes available from most registered breeds, the University of Nebraska also has an internet-based tool for constructing custom selection indexes.

Released in October 2022, iGENDEC allows users to set the economic and production parameters to reflect unique enterprise and production scenarios, including sale point of calves, current phenotypic means, economic parameters and breeds.

Developed with the help of a USDA NIFA grant, researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kansas State University, the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center, and Theta Solutions, LLC worked to create the software.

While generalized selection indexes have been broadly available to commercial and seedstock producers for some time, building custom indexes through the technology is a new option.

“It benefits commercial producers by helping them make genetic (often sire) selection decisions that are more profitable. It helps seedstock producers better advise their commercial bull buyers and it can also allow them to make seedstock matings with their future commercial buyer’s profit in mind,” said Dr. Matt Spangler at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when the program launched.

For more info, visit beefimprovement.org/igendec.