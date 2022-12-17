Tax advisor shares how to avoid hobby farm designation

With the end of the year right around the corner, many agricultural operations are already thinking about tax time and getting their 2022 papers in order. One thing agrarians want to avoid on their taxes is having their farm being classified as a “hobby” instead of a business, according to specialists at Oklahoma State University (OSU).

When a business is classified as a hobby, operations lose a number of business benefits including deductions against profits. It also creates an inability to carry losses forward to offset profits in future years.

“The tax treatment to a hobby in the tax law is not pretty,” said JC Hobbs, an association Extension specialist at OSU. “Expenses in excess of income are disallowed, a loss cannot be carried forward to offset profit in future years, and hobby income is also considered ‘other income’ on your personal taxes.”

Making sure farming or ranching activities are not viewed as a hobby means the taxpayer must meet certain requirements to prove the activities are a business.

“The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) needs to see that there is a regularity of activities and transactions that are aimed towards making a profit,” Hobbs said.

The motive of profit, and not just pleasure or entertainment, is key along with other considerations.

“The IRS will consider the expertise of the farmer, the time and effort expended, the financial status of the farmer and an expectation that the business will grow or appreciate in value,” he said.

It is also important to note that there is a limit for the years of losses that can be reported before it gives the IRS a red flag.

“An agriculture business needs to show profit three out of every five years or two out of every seven years if it is a horse business,” he noted. “Scale is not a factor.”

If the IRS is examining a business to determine if it is merely a hobby, there are a series of questions an auditor will consider.

“They will want to know if there is business checking separate from personal checking, if there is a realistic business plan and if records are kept in a businesslike manner,” Hobbs explained. “Keeping records in a shoebox isn’t good enough.”

Hobbs said people who are looking to be successful in their businesses and are not just pursuing an interest for fun, will have evidence of taking certain actions.

“Business people often consult professionals or go to trainings or conventions that show they are working to make it successful,” he said. “Keep track of the conferences you attend and have receipts for any business services you pay for.”

Value over time

A tax auditor will also want to see that the business is growing in value over time. For agriculture, this isn’t just a dollar figure.

“When you look at the balance sheet for a business, as long as the net worth is growing, there is proof we are doing our best to make profit,” he said. “Changes to livestock value is a good example. If we are improving the herd with better breeding values and the calves are worth more when they go to market, then it is showing it is a business over a hobby.”

It’s also important to recognize the importance of documenting production timelines.

“In agriculture, the production timeline can be different than for other businesses. For example, losses one year may be due to the business being a startup when you are spending an awful lot of money on equipment, machinery, feed, seed and fertilizer,” Hobbs noted. “The production timeline can also be lengthy when you plant corn or winter wheat. There could be a few months or an entire winter before there is any profit. The IRS understands this but wants to make sure you document what’s going on.”

Recordkeeping is critical to avoiding IRS audits and headaches, Hobbs emphasized.

“The easiest thing to do to ward off any problems is records,” he said. “Records help us keep track of expenses and prepare an accurate income tax return in case you are audited.”

Knowing why you are involved in farming or ranching also needs to be from a profit perspective if the activities are going to be considered a business.

“The IRS may ask you if you would keep doing this even if you never make a profit,” Hobbs said. “I would not tell an IRS agent in any way, shape, or form that was the case. But if they ask if you would keep doing it even if you never made money and that answer is a yes, you need to know your activities are going to be considered a hobby.”

For more tax preparation resources, visit www.ruraltax.org.