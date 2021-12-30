Things to consider when restocking after a drought

For cattle producer across the western U.S., 2021 was a year for the record books. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, roughly 48 percent of the Lower 48 experienced some level of drought, with 30 states rated as D1 or worse.

The only encouraging thing about drought is the fact it will not last forever. Although current conditions have caused many producers to destock their herds, agriculturalists need to be able to look down the road and make decisions now that will positively impact their operation in the future.

Shayle Stewart, DTN market analyst and owner of Big Country Genetics, gave a presentation in early November discussing different strategies producers could analyze when it comes to restocking after a drought. She says there are three questions those in the beef industry need to dissect before approaching restocking.

“We need to step back and ask: what does the market need, where does the market sit today, and what is its long-term trajectory?” she articulated.

Looking at those questions, as of Jan. 1, 2021, the U.S. cattle herd was down one percent from 2020. Numbers are anticipated to decrease even more as herd culling continues throughout the 2021-22 winter.

Currently, beef cow slaughter is the third-highest it has been in 20 years and heifer slaughter is the fourth-highest it has been in 15 years. Less females in the production herd will have some serious ramifications on the cattle market cycle because there will ultimately be less calves to funnel into the feeder market, and therefore, less “fats” to go to the packers.