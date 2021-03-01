Things to think about when considering livestock pest control options

Pest control may not be on the mind of all producers right now as temperatures across the region hovered well below zero in mid-February, but with several control methods out there, prior planning is never a bad idea.

Dr. Megan Van Emon, Montana State University Extension beef cattle specialist, says this time of year lice can actually be a common problem in cattle. She explained there are two different kinds of lice that affect cattle: biting and sucking. Biting lice feed off of the skin and hair follicles of a cow, while the sucking lice consume blood. Lousy cattle will have patches of hair missing and they will constantly be itching and rubbing up against infrastructure like fences and buildings.

Severe lice infestations can lead to skin infections and even anemia, but most commonly, lice are just a pesky annoyance to cattle with the greatest economic loss found in facilities damaged from cows constantly rubbing on them.

If a producer is dealing with lousy cattle right now, Van Emon says the root of the problem could possibly be traced back to the fall, when a pour-on insecticide would have been applied.

“Most pour-on products are rated for two applications, two weeks apart. The problem is, the first application will kill the adult lice but it will not kill the eggs. So if the female lice have laid any eggs on those cattle, they are going to hatch,” Van Emon pointed out.

When applying pour-on to cattle in the fall, Van Emon highly recommends reading the label to see if the product kills lice eggs. If it doesn’t, it is most likely the product will recommend a second round of application.