Things to think about when considering livestock pest control options

Pest control may not be on the mind of all producers right now as temperatures across the region hovered well below zero in mid-February, but with several control methods out there, prior planning is never a bad idea.
Dr. Megan Van Emon, Montana State University Extension beef cattle specialist, says this time of year lice can actually be a common problem in cattle. She explained there are two different kinds of lice that affect cattle: biting and sucking. Biting lice feed off of the skin and hair follicles of a cow, while the sucking lice consume blood. Lousy cattle will have patches of hair missing and they will constantly be itching and rubbing up against infrastructure like fences and buildings.
Severe lice infestations can lead to skin infections and even anemia, but most commonly, lice are just a pesky annoyance to cattle with the greatest economic loss found in facilities damaged from cows constantly rubbing on them.
If a producer is dealing with lousy cattle right now, Van Emon says the root of the problem could possibly be traced back to the fall, when a pour-on insecticide would have been applied.
“Most pour-on products are rated for two applications, two weeks apart. The problem is, the first application will kill the adult lice but it will not kill the eggs. So if the female lice have laid any eggs on those cattle, they are going to hatch,” Van Emon pointed out.
When applying pour-on to cattle in the fall, Van Emon highly recommends reading the label to see if the product kills lice eggs. If it doesn’t, it is most likely the product will recommend a second round of application.
If a producer wants to use a lice-specific product like Clean-Up II, Van Emon says it is best to not apply it until after cattle actually begin to show signs of a lice infestation.
Looking ahead to spring and summer, producers often hem and haw the use and ultimate effectiveness of fly tags, a common pest control method. Fly tags began being used in the industry back in the 1980s, and therefore, most product research is from that time, but Van Emon was able find a study from two years ago that looked at just how effective fly tags actually are.
Citing the study, Van Emon said, cows with fly tags gained more weight over the summer then the cows who didn’t have fly tags. Arguably more important to producers in this area, however, the study also found the calves of fly-tagged cows weighed 35 pounds heavier at weaning.
“It makes sense when you stop to think about it. Cattle start to show defensive behaviors when fighting flies. They will bunch up, kick at their bellies and they are constantly licking and moving around which prevents that calf from nursing as much,” Van Emon pointed out.
No matter if you choose to use pour-ons, fly tags or any other form of pest deterrent, Van Emon says it is imperative to use a product with a different active ingredient every year. This drastically reduces product resistance.
Van Emon has come to notice that garlic, commonly mixed in with a mineral supplement, has become a popular and natural insect repellent in pasture cattle. She knows of several producers in the area who have had great success with garlic, but so far, published studies testing the true effectiveness of garlic in fly control is sparse.
Further, a recent first-hand encounter may indicate that garlic, which is prided for producing a sulfur-based odor that ultimately deters flies, could compound with sulfates commonly found in eastern Montana water sources, creating problems.
Van Emon had a couple producers approach her last summer as they were having issues with sulfate toxicity in their herd. The producers knew their water source was high in sulfates, but not at the level to be considered toxic, so they were puzzled.
“The only conclusion we could come up with is they were feeding a garlic product in their mineral for fly control,” Van Emon said.
The connection between garlic and sulfate-laden water is inconclusive at this exact moment, but Van Emon says this experience may clue other producers who know they have higher sulfates in their water to be mindful of using garlic for fly control.
As a beef Extension specialist, Van Emon is dedicated to doing research and finding answers that are most pertinent to Montana’s ranchers. Because of that, she is looking into doing further research on the use of garlic for fly control.
There are several different pest and lice control methods out there, ranging in cost. Van Emon’s takeaway message is to always read and follow product labels. By taking note of things like application rates and withdrawal times, a producer is more likely to bolster a product’s efficacy.