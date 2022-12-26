Time to evaluate windbreaks for 2023 and beyond

Severe weather in 2022 damaged many windbreaks, trees, and man-made structures that cattle need during the winter.

Farmers and ranchers may want to drive out into lots or pastures on an ATV or ride a horse to see if their windbreaks are protecting the cattle as well as in the past.

It may not be obvious to the eye, but broken tree limbs, uprooted trees, or even demolished buildings a mile up the road could put overwintering cattle in a precarious situation.

Following the drought of 2021, many trees were weakened. Then, heavy rain flooded the still dormant trees in the spring of 2022, setting up the scenario for trees to uproot when strong winds arrived.

Wind events of up to over 60 miles per hour occurred in February – along with blizzards – in Fargo, Grand Forks, and surrounding areas.

Major wind events followed across the region on May 12, May 30, June 12, June 22-23 and Aug. 5, resulting in the loss or weakening of outbuildings, grain bins, and trees.

While some grain bins and buildings were replaced in 2022, the trees will need time to grow back.

During wind events/blizzards this winter, beef cow herds may instinctively move from their traditional sheltered areas if those areas no longer protect them.

Taking a lesson from the overwintered dairy herd at the University of Minnesota, Morris, cow activity increases dramatically when they are searching for a windbreak, said Bradley Heins, Ph.D. associate professor of organic dairy management at the University of Minnesota.

“We can put sensors on the cows and heifers,” Heins said. “If we have a bad blizzard or storm, we’ll have all kinds of cows and heifers show up on the activity list. They are looking for ways to get out of the wind.”

Windbreaks, dry bedding, water and more feed are the main items that cattle need when overwintering, said Dr. Joe Armstrong, DVM, veterinarian in beef production at the University of Minnesota.

With the correct management, cattle can thrive outside all winter.

The rumen acts as an internal furnace to keep cattle warm. In fact, cattle are often more comfortable outside than in a barn, even when it is quite cold outside, Armstrong said.

Baby calves do not develop a rumen that puts out significant heat until they reach 400-600 pounds, he added. Until then, they need their dam, a windbreak, and lots of bedding to stay warm.

For new beef producers who don’t have any outbuildings for calving, waiting until April to calve may allow for better success for newborns, Heins said, but it isn’t always a necessity.

Most producers with calving sheds let each dam and her calf outside as soon as the pair has bonded, the calf can find the udder, and the calf’s coat is dry. This practice helps minimize respiratory disease or other types of sickness in the calf.

Pine trees or deciduous trees both work for windbreaks. Telephone poles in the ground and placing boards between the poles works well, too. There needs to be little gaps between the boards that allow some wind through the windbreak.

“You don’t want the windbreak totally closed off. You need some gaps in the boards (1-inch gaps),” Armstrong said. “Otherwise, it causes issues if the wind hits it and comes over the windbreak and right down on the cows. You can create a downdraft or the perfect spot for snow to drift without those gaps.”

Farmers who overwinter cattle on harvested crop ground may want to double-check wind speeds based on damage to tree lines or buildings in 2022. It might be necessary to move cattle closer to a grove for shelter.

High-quality electric fence lines are an investment that will pay for itself, he added.

Running heated water lines and heated waterers to the cows is another investment that will greatly increase cow/calf health.

For dairy cows that are overwintered, Heins recommends 17 pounds of straw per cow per day.

“If you have a lot of cows outdoors, you are going to have to use a lot of bedding,” he said.

If beef or dairy cows are eating the bedding, that’s an indication they need more feed/hay/corn to keep warm.

A normal 1,400-pound beef cow is going to need about 35 pounds of dry hay per day when the temperature is at freezing. Armstrong relies on the rule of thumb of 1 percent more feed for every degree below 32 degrees. That means feeding 46 pounds of dry hay when the temperature is zero degrees.

“That is a huge difference in feed,” Armstrong said. “You must be aware of that because you can’t give cattle the same amount of hay when it’s cold and/or windy and expect them to maintain body condition and production.

“In my opinion, the research shows that the body condition score should remain constant for beef cows at 5-5.5, and at 6 for beef heifers all year-round and throughout all gestation stages,” he added.

Cattle develop winter hair coats to stay warm. Winter hair protects them from snow but offers minimal protection from wet and cold rain.

If the weather forecast is calling for rain, put down extra bedding to help cattle stay dry.

Armstrong said mud is the real enemy with wet weather. Mud that is 6 inches deep can reduce feed intakes by 6-8 percent.

This is another situation where a good shelterbelt or grove can help cattle, too – as the branches and remaining leaves serve as shelter from the rain. Some types of oak trees hold their leaves until spring, making for even better shelter for the beef herd.

This winter, taking a ride around the pastures or lots will give farmers and ranchers some idea about where to plant trees in the spring of 2023. Surprisingly, trees begin offering wind protection just a few years after established – and planting trees offers big dividends for cattle operations.

“(Overwintering) is a perfectly viable thing to do with beef cows. They are tough animals, and they can do just fine outside when properly managed,” Armstrong concluded.