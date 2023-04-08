Colic is the number one killer of horses and the top reason for emergency veterinary calls. As the seasons are changing and horses may be switching from dry feed to lush, spring grasses, there are things owners can do to prevent the condition, according to veterinarian Judy Rongen, who recently spoke at a horse seminar in Roundup, Mont., hosted by While Mule Enterprises.

“Colic is essentially a stomach ache in horses. They have delicate stomachs and are designed to eat several small meals a day,” Rongen said. “When their feed or circumstances change, we can see impaction colic, or constipation, from a lack of water or other issues.”

Some of the signs of colic include horses not wanting to eat, geldings stretching like they are going to urinate but not doing so, horses looking/nipping/kicking at their sides and sweating.

Colic can be alleviated by simple things like walking the horse to help encourage the digestion process, but for serious cases of colic, veterinary intervention and surgery may be needed.

“For lesser cases, sometimes pain medication, walking, and other methods can solve it, but if it is severe, surgery may be needed and can cost between $5,000 and $10,000,” Rongen said.

A recent study on colic by veterinarian Sarah Freeman helped to show what most commonly causes the condition.

Change in management was listed as the top contributor.

“We need to keep everything as consistent as possible and in a natural environment,” Freeman said. “Five or six days of relatively intense exercise followed by one or two days of complete stall rest is a significant variation in routine. We can reduce that change by providing free turnout on the days when the horse is not exercised and offering similar amounts of pasture access on days when in exercise compared to days of rest.”

Dehydration is also a cause of colic, particularly impaction colic. If plenty of fresh water isn’t available to horses or if the way they get water changes, they may drink less and it will cause issues.

“We had a case of a horse that had colic because the area around the automatic waterer would get muddy and the horse didn’t want to step in the mud to drink,” Rongen said.

Once a horse has stopped drinking, impaction of food can occur in the intestines. This further prevents the horse from drinking.

“Impaction will suppress drinking and cause further fluid imbalance, both of which worsen the dehydration,” Freeman said in her study. “Food blockages also disturb the normal fluid secretion and reabsorption in the intestines. These cases, therefore, do turn into a vicious cycle of colic and dehydration.”

In addition to ensuring a horse has a regular, balanced routine and plenty of water, easing into diet changes is important.

“The horse’s intestines, just like ours, are populated with trillions of beneficial bacteria, viruses, and fungi known as the ‘gut microbiome,’” Freeman’s study noted. “It takes time for their gut’s physiology and microbiota to adapt to new forage and the microbiomes it contains. Our research shows that the gut needs at least two weeks to adapt to a change in diet. This all goes back to management and the focus should be on a gradual feed transition.”