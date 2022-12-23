Twedt Red Angus runs strict cow herd to serve the commercial cattleman

Twedt Red Angus, a family-owned operation located north of McHenry, N.D., prides themselves on raising the best cattle they can, striving to make their customers more profitable by managing a very strict cow herd.

The operation is owned and operated by Sam Twedt, his wife, Emily, and their children, Nora, Brynn, Wyatt and Eden.

“We bought an established cow herd in 2009, so that’s how it all started,” Sam Twedt said. “We started selling bulls in 2010 and have grown the operation from 73 head to what it is today. Our embryo transfer program has allowed us to advance the genetics faster. When you can take some of your best cows and get a lifetime of calves out them in one year, you can really change a cow herd that way.”

Twedt Red Angus currently consists of more than 150 registered cows, and through their aggressive embryo transfer program, they implant around 100 embryos a year.

Twedt says having an aggressive embryo program can be both a blessing and a curse.

“You’re taking those cows and flushing them to a bull – and say you get 10 calves – you’re hoping they turn out really good, but if you’re flushing the wrong cows, you can send your program down the wrong trail really fast,” he explained. “You can also send it down the right trail really fast, so you have to be careful about which genetics you choose and make sure the cows are really good cows – good feet, udders, and everything is sound on them.

“You can waste a lot of time and money if they’re not turning out how you want them to. We’re pretty critical about which cows we’ll flush and which ones we won’t, just for that reason. We don’t want to sell a bunch of bulls that aren’t going to make our customers more profitable,” he added.

As a breeder, Twedt feels he should be held to a higher standard and that it’s his responsibility and duty to manage his cattle very strictly. Because of that, Twedt Red Angus culls their cow herd extensively each year.

“If a cow doesn’t get bred, she doesn’t get moved to a different breeding season – she gets culled,” he said. “There’s no excuses there, no matter who the cow is or what’s going on. If she has poor feet, she gets culled. If she has bad temperament, she gets culled. No excuses. The hope is that over time it works itself out.”

Twedt Red Angus values the maternal side of the Red Angus breed.

“The breed is known for being easy-going, having good disposition, and being real mothering cows,” Twedt explained. They’re cows that you don’t have to worry about when it comes to wanting their calves. They’re a low-maintenance cow that does their job. At the end of the day, they’re going to raise their calf and they’re going to be problem-free cows.”

When it comes to genetics and EPDs, Twedt says he views EPDs as a “tool” and not something to focus solely on.

“I’m a firm believer in cow families, tracking cows, cows with good disposition that mother, have good feet, and a lot of other stuff that can’t be tracked in EPDs,” he said. “If it can be tracked, I don’t believe it’s always accurate. I think birthweight is accurate and some other things, but I don’t put a lot of emphasis on it.”

His main goal is to identify traits that are going to make the commercial producer more profitable.

“I don’t put a lot of emphasis on any particular trait, but I try to have balance across the board,” Twedt said. “I think, for the commercial guy, there’s so much added value in a cow that gets bred back, a cow that doesn’t have bad feet, and a cow that has a good udder. It’s hard to put a value on those things.

“At the end of the day, if a commercial guy is calving the cows and doesn’t have to worry about that calf sucking, getting around or getting bred back, that’s worth a lot of money,” he added.

Twedt Red Angus holds their annual production sale the first Tuesday in February, where they offer 70 yearling and 2-year-old bulls, 20 registered bred heifers, and an elite group of commercial Red Angus-cross heifers.

Year in review

2022 was quite the eventful year for Twedt Red Angus, as it was for many ranchers across the state, especially considering the hardships suffered from a pair of April blizzards this past spring.

“I never want to go through that again,” Twedt said. “The beginning of April was beautiful, but then around April 12 we got hit with 20 some inches of snow. It was 60 degrees before that, so the ground wasn’t frozen. It was that wet, heavy snow, so it was hard to move and it turned to mud because the ground wasn’t frozen. Every four days we’d get another 2-3 inches of rain, too.

“The snow wasn’t bad, but the relentless mud and water killed a lot of calves. It was a battle. For what we lost compared to what some out in the west lost, we did okay. Some lost 15-20 percent of their calves, but ours were old enough to where they could handle it a little better than some of the newborns,” he added.

The Twedts raise their own feed, growing corn, oats, and alfalfa, and they believe they’ll have enough for the winter.

“As wet as we were this spring, it shut off July 1 and never rained again, until like (late September/early October),” he said. “The hay crop was really good, but the corn ran out of moisture at the end. We’ll make it through fine this year with feed.”

For more information on Twedt Red Angus, visit their website at www.twedtredangus.com.