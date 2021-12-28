Two generations operate progressive cow/calf business at Dockter-Jensen Ranch

DENHOFF, N.D. – At the Dockter-Jensen Ranch in Sheridan County, two generations work together to operate a progressive, commercial Black Angus cow/calf business, as well as to raise the high quality feedstocks to get the herds through the winter months.

Because of the family’s many soil health practices, including rotational grazing with livestock, the ranch was the recipient of the North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award in fall 2020.

Kerry Dockter ranches with his wife, Brenda, and one of their three daughters, Kristi Jensen, and her husband, Kyle.

The couple has two other daughters, Michelle Bessire, a large animal veterinarian in Texas, and Pam Heinmeyer, a public school teacher in Mandan.

The ranch was initially named Dockter Ranch, but the families changed the name to Dockter-Jensen Ranch when Kristi and Kyle became part of the ranch in 2015.

“Having the next generation wanting to get involved has been a big part of our operation. My parents started this operation and I got involved when I came back from college in 1973 and wanted to get into ranching,” Kerry said. In 1964, Kerry’s parents, Theo and Norma, began the ranch. “When my parents retired, my wife and I took over, and we expanded and improved the operation.”

But the time came when Kerry realized he was unable to handle the operation by himself.

“Trying to find dependable help was not easy. Having three daughters, you always wonder what will happen, but when our youngest daughter and our son-in-law indicated they wanted to come back and ranch, we were tickled and excited about that,” Kerry said. “We told them, ‘If you want the opportunity, it is here for you. It is not an easy life, and sometimes not as rewarding as you would like.’ But you don’t want to walk away from something that you worked your whole life for, and if the next generation wants to take over, it is hard to put a value on that.”