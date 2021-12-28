Two generations operate progressive cow/calf business at Dockter-Jensen Ranch

DENHOFF, N.D. – At the Dockter-Jensen Ranch in Sheridan County, two generations work together to operate a progressive, commercial Black Angus cow/calf business, as well as to raise the high quality feedstocks to get the herds through the winter months.
Because of the family’s many soil health practices, including rotational grazing with livestock, the ranch was the recipient of the North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award in fall 2020.
Kerry Dockter ranches with his wife, Brenda, and one of their three daughters, Kristi Jensen, and her husband, Kyle.
The couple has two other daughters, Michelle Bessire, a large animal veterinarian in Texas, and Pam Heinmeyer, a public school teacher in Mandan.
The ranch was initially named Dockter Ranch, but the families changed the name to Dockter-Jensen Ranch when Kristi and Kyle became part of the ranch in 2015.
“Having the next generation wanting to get involved has been a big part of our operation. My parents started this operation and I got involved when I came back from college in 1973 and wanted to get into ranching,” Kerry said. In 1964, Kerry’s parents, Theo and Norma, began the ranch. “When my parents retired, my wife and I took over, and we expanded and improved the operation.”
But the time came when Kerry realized he was unable to handle the operation by himself.
“Trying to find dependable help was not easy. Having three daughters, you always wonder what will happen, but when our youngest daughter and our son-in-law indicated they wanted to come back and ranch, we were tickled and excited about that,” Kerry said. “We told them, ‘If you want the opportunity, it is here for you. It is not an easy life, and sometimes not as rewarding as you would like.’ But you don’t want to walk away from something that you worked your whole life for, and if the next generation wants to take over, it is hard to put a value on that.”
Kerry said he wakes up every day and is thankful that he has a son-in-law and daughter that are taking over the operation.
“My wife and I are still involved, but they are giving us an opportunity to do other things that we want to do,” he said.
The ranch is located in what is known as the Missouri Coteau (mixed-grass prairie) region of the state. Ducks and birds and other wildlife pass through the area.
There have been many creative management practices and changes the families have adopted over the years to make the ranch successful.
Some of those include: cross-fencing for rotational grazing and good forage production; two calving dates per year; pipelines, wells, and a unique water system for fresh water for livestock; and intercropping forages and cover crops for soil and cattle health.
Kerry said the operation has grown by “trial and error” – trying something and if it worked well for the ranch, then it would stay a management practice.
“We have adapted the practices we feel have benefitted our operation,” he said. “When we received the Leopold award, I felt we were not doing anything different than other operation is doing to maintain and be sustainable, but I have always maintained – you are never too old to learn something.”
Always being open to learn something new was evident when they started cross-fencing in 1988-89 when the area was very dry.
“We realized through a drought, if you can be rotating your cattle on pastures, rather than using season-long grazing, you are always going to get some type of regrowth,” he said. “If it is exceptionally dry and some pastures have been grazed down extensively, you can always go back in and buy yourself some more time and give those other pastures a rest.”
When they adopted cross-fencing and rotational grazing, the Dockters realized they needed a reliable water source. Previously, they have been relying on dugouts and water collection spots.
“During the drought, these water sources were becoming questionable as far as quality and quantity,” Kerry said.
With season-long grazing, in a drought year, they noticed how cattle would spend their time near the easiest to access and best quality water sources more intensively than other areas of the pasture. It was not always where the Dockters wanted them to graze.
They decided to dig a well and supply fresh water so they could fully utilize the rotational system.
“By developing cross-fencing and fresh water supplies that can be accessed from all different corners of the grazing area, you can better utilize it,” he said.
First, they dug a well in the center of a 640-acre pasture that was cross-fenced into four quarters. It had to be a 540-foot-deep well to access good, fresh water.
“No matter what part of the pasture we were grazing, the cattle still had access to the fresh water at the well,” he said.
However, the well was not near any power sources. “In order to power the well, we started off with a windmill,” Kerry said.
While the windmill worked “fairly well,” it was an old one, and it had numerous mechanical problems. It seemed they were always servicing it.
Then, the Dockters developed a propane-powered generator system to power the well. But it was an automatic system, and if the generator failed to fire off after three times, it shut down.
“That was somewhat better, but it was still not foolproof. Every once in a while, we would come and check and find the water tank empty because the generator had failed to start,” he said. “We would have to manually restart it if that happened. Meanwhile, the cattle were getting thirsty.”
Next, they tried a solar-powered system.
“We are still using that system today, and it has worked out quite well,” Kerry said.
After they were comfortable with the solar-powered system and the power was keeping the water tank full, the Dockters decided they would like to service another couple of pastures with fresh water. In order to do that, they added another mile of underground pipeline.
“We put in an overhead storage tank so that when the sun was shining and the solar system was working, and the first 22-foot water tank was full, it would push water through a pressure system to the next overhead tank and keep that tank full,” he said. “There is a water tank there that is just gravity full-fed from the storage tank.”
The water system has been very beneficial to the ranch – especially in a drought year like 2021.
“In a year like this one, we realize how important that fresh water is,” Kerry said.
While there are dugouts and other water sources on the ranch, they had to do water testing of those sources this year.
“We have done quite a bit of water testing this year because we found out that without the rain and snow, there can be problems with high sulfates and other issues, such as blue-green algae,” he said. “But it is amazing how these cattle have learned to bypass these areas if there is fresh water available.”
Now, they are looking to expand another mile of underground pipeline with another storage tank, which will allow them to provide fresh water to another two pastures.
The Dockter and Jensen families have two herds of commercial Black Angus cows.
The main herd calves with the heifers starting in March, and the cows starting later in March finish up during the first half of May.
They have a second smaller herd of fall calving cows that start calving at the end of August through the first of October.
“The fall calvers have less labor requirements because there are less problems with the weather. They are out in the pasture now, and we only need to check them once in the evening,” Kerry said.
The fall herd also provides another marketing option. They will leave the calves on the cow over the winter and wean and pre-condition them in mid-April.
“The first part of May, we will sell the calves. It gives us a different marketing window to sell into, and a lot of times, these cattle will be at the right size and age to market as grass-fed cattle,” he said.
They grow all their own hay and other feedstocks, with a lot of acreage designated for alfalfa or an alfalfa/grass mixture hay.
“For several years, our farming operation is extensively geared to feed production,” he said.
The Dockters and Jensens also follow their corn and oats with a winter forage/cover crop mixture in the fall.
The winter triticale or winter rye is mixed with a cover crop mix.
“We’ll no-till plant winter triticale or winter rye in September. It will germinate and come up this fall; go dormant this winter and come up early next spring,” Kerry said. “By mid-June, it is ready to hay and we take that crop off the field. It gives us a window of time to spread manure, which is our fertilizer source.”
Because they have gone to no-till farming practices, Kerry pointed out they aren’t opening up that ground and drying it out. In addition, it out-competes weeds.
“By using winter triticale or winter rye, we stay ahead of the weed population, too,” he said.
In early July, they go back into the field and plant a mixture of millet and sudangrass.
“It gives us another forage crop. There have been times in summer and August when we couldn’t buy rain and that crop gives us more hay,” he said.
The millet and sudangrass rotation is followed the next year with oats for feed production.
“We don’t believe in planting oats straight anymore. We believe we can produce better forage production if we mix millet or something in with it. It increases the nutrient value of that forage and helps us develop a better cattle ration,” Kerry said.
The cover crop added to the winter forage also helps build the soil and feed the soil biology.
“With the different varieties of plants, the root systems will go down and break up that hardpan and recapture some of the nutrients that have leached down below the root zone,” he said.
Kerry points out their main goal on the ranch is producing grass or forage for their livestock operation.
“If we can increase tonnage on less acres, and have more quality forage, that is our goal,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kerry and Brenda have more time now, with Kristi and Kyle on board, to do other things besides just ranch.
“We just returned from visiting our oldest daughter in Texas, and delivering a piece of equipment to them that they need for their operation,” he added. “We are fortunate to have someone back home so we can feel free to travel a little and do things like that.”