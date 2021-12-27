Vollmer Angus Ranch recognized with NDSA’s Environmental Stewardship Award

WING, N.D. – Vollmer Angus Ranch, a Black Angus seedstock operation near Wing, was selected by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) during their annual banquet to receive the 2021 Environmental Stewardship Award.
Third-generation ranchers Troy and Sara Vollmer operate the ranch, with their fourth-generation children, Brooklyn, Haley and Callie, and Troy’s parents, second-generation ranchers Allen and Bev Vollmer.
Troy’s sister, Tamara Heins, her husband, Tony, and their children, AJ and Clayton, help out occasionally on the ranch, and the ranch has one full-time employee, Tanner Wolff.
Alvin and Verna Vollmer, Troy’s grandparents, started the ranch in the 1950s, operating a commercial cattle business in the Prairie Pothole region of the state.
Today, there are many small wetland areas throughout the topography, which mostly benefit wildlife, especially ducks.
In 1969, their son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Bev, switched the ranch from a commercial to a purebred operation. The couple began breeding seedstock registered Black Angus bulls and females.
After graduating from NDSU, Troy returned to the ranch and continued with breeding seedstock Angus, enjoying every aspect of a purebred operation.
“Ranching is something I have always wanted to do. I love all aspects of it and always have – from the breeding to the feeding, to pasture management and everything else involved with running a registered Angus operation,” Troy said.
Sara grew up in the town of Leonard, N.D., and met Troy while attending NDSU.
“Sara is heavily involved with our ranch, but she also works off the farm as Dean of Continuing Education at Bismarck State College,” he said.
Vollmer Angus Ranch has implemented many conservation and soil health practices into the operation through the years, which is the main reason the ranch was selected for the award.
The family begins calving its registered heifers the end of February, while the registered mother cows begin the first of March.
Each year, the Vollmers hold their bull sale in April, so they are still calving while preparing each year for their bull sale.
On April 6, 2021, the Vollmers held their 44th annual production sale at the ranch.
“We had a good bull sale in 2021, and were pleased with the results,” Troy said. They sell their registered bulls and some females throughout a 5-6 state region.
“We have a lot of repeat customers every year,” he said. “Our new motto (for the seedstock breeding program on the ranch) is, ‘We are striving for excellence in all traits, including calving ease growth, maternal qualities, disposition, feed quality, udder quality and carcass.’ We try to cover all the bases.”
Every day of the year, the Vollmers work to ensure their registered bulls have the qualities that commercial producers are looking for in a top bull.
“From improving conversion of roughage to making animals with better carcasses – we want to make them better in all traits,” Tony said.
Grazing management is important to the Vollmers, and has helped them manage through the difficult dry conditions the state experienced in 2021.
“Our management practices have certainly helped us get through this past year,” he said.
In the spring before native pastures are ready, the Vollmers utilize tame grass pastures for their herd.
“We will utilize tame grass pastures extensively throughout the year, but especially in early spring. If we can get those cows and baby calves out on tame grasses, and not have them out on our native range, it saves our native grasses until they are ready to be grazed,” he said.
Early on, the families adopted cross fencing and cell grazing for rotational grazing in order to have better forage production.
“We divide our larger pastures into smaller cell paddocks for better utilization of the entire forage area,” he said. “We rotate our pairs through smaller cells, with the goal being to have the largest percentage of all our grassland in rest mode.”
All the cell paddocks vary in size, so the amount of time the pairs stay in each cell varies.
“They might be in there for from 1-2 days, or up to a week or two weeks, depending on the size of the paddock,” Troy said. “Monitoring grass use is a very important aspect of what we do.”
The goal of the Vollmer’s grazing management program is to “provide enough forage for all the animals throughout the year, and to increase the level of forage production, which will, in turn, increase the level of feed production,” he said.
There are fresh water sources for the Angus herd in all the pastures.
“We have shallow pipeline or wells or a combination of those in our grazing pastures,” Troy said.
The pipeline pipes fresh water from the wells to water tanks in the pastures.
Through the growing season, the Vollmers grow feed crops, including hay and other forages.
For hay crops, they grow alfalfa hay and alfalfa grass mix hay, which they cut and bale in the summer, along with other forage crops for their cattle.
“For forage crops, we will grow cover crops, corn for silage and forages, such as a forage oat/pea combination,” he said.
Troy has been feeding peas to his cattle for several years now, and said it was a “tremendous feedstuff.”
“Cattle do well on it,” he added.
The Vollmers have held several soil health, grazing management, and cover crop management tours on their ranch throughout the years. They are active with the Burleigh County Soil Conservation District (SCD.
“When I first started in cover crops, guys were interested in our cover crops and we had tours to show them around,” Troy said. “We have found our cover crops have been very beneficial for our soil health.”
They typically grow a 10-12-way cover crop mix on a season-long system. Over the past 15 years, the Vollmers have soil sampled every year and have noticed increased organic matter.
“Through the years, we found the organic matter increased tremendously because of growing cover crop mixes,” he said.
They seed the cover crops not only for soil health, but to grow a diverse, nutritious forage for their cowherd.
“Typically, we well seed our mixes in the spring and take a hay crop off,” he said.
The cover crops will usually have good regrowth for fall grazing.
“I’m getting cows out on those acres now (in early fall), and they are grazing all these cover crop fields,” he said. “The cattle really like all the cover crops, and the cattle are also feeding themselves.”
Troy has cattle grazing on every acre on the ranch, whether it is pasture land or cropland, at some point during the year.
“We want every acre (on the ranch), from pasture land to crop land, to see livestock impact,” he said. “I firmly believe livestock and all the things they provide are an integral part of a soil health system.”
In the winter, the cattle remain out on the land. The cows dig through the snow for cover crops, and are supplemented with the various feed mixes out on the land.
“When the weather is tough, they are still out on the land where we’ll supplement them with our hay mixes, if needed,” he said.
The Vollmers have been recognized several times for their soil health and conservation practices.
“We always want to take care of our land to preserve it for future generations,” he concluded.
Troy is a member of the American Angus Association, North Dakota Angus Association, and the North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition.
Vollmer Angus Ranch, as the state Environmental Stewardship Award recipient, goes on to compete on a regional level with other state winners from South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is the state Environmental Stewardship Award program sponsor.