Vollmer Angus Ranch recognized with NDSA’s Environmental Stewardship Award

WING, N.D. – Vollmer Angus Ranch, a Black Angus seedstock operation near Wing, was selected by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) during their annual banquet to receive the 2021 Environmental Stewardship Award.

Third-generation ranchers Troy and Sara Vollmer operate the ranch, with their fourth-generation children, Brooklyn, Haley and Callie, and Troy’s parents, second-generation ranchers Allen and Bev Vollmer.

Troy’s sister, Tamara Heins, her husband, Tony, and their children, AJ and Clayton, help out occasionally on the ranch, and the ranch has one full-time employee, Tanner Wolff.

Alvin and Verna Vollmer, Troy’s grandparents, started the ranch in the 1950s, operating a commercial cattle business in the Prairie Pothole region of the state.

Today, there are many small wetland areas throughout the topography, which mostly benefit wildlife, especially ducks.

In 1969, their son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Bev, switched the ranch from a commercial to a purebred operation. The couple began breeding seedstock registered Black Angus bulls and females.

After graduating from NDSU, Troy returned to the ranch and continued with breeding seedstock Angus, enjoying every aspect of a purebred operation.

“Ranching is something I have always wanted to do. I love all aspects of it and always have – from the breeding to the feeding, to pasture management and everything else involved with running a registered Angus operation,” Troy said.