Walmart partnership results in procurement company to help supply beef

The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) partnered on April 13 with Boehringer Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company, to provide a webinar featuring Lamar Steiger, a fresh meat consultant for Walmart. Steiger’s interesting life story and industry insight made for a very informative discussion about the current dynamics in the U.S. beef industry.

Steiger was born and spent the early years of his life on a ranch in Wyoming. Due to heath issues, his father moved the family down to Bentonville, Ark. – the original home of Walmart. He met his wife early on in his schooling down in Arkansas, and as life would have it, Steiger’s wife was the daughter of then Walmart president and right-hand man of the superstore’s founder, Sam Walton.

Steiger’s connection through marriage, combined with his vast experience managing beef and dairy operations, put him in a prime position to make a difference in beef supply. An astute man with a mind for innovation, Steiger was hired as a fresh meat consultant for Walmart.

When it comes to beef, Steiger explained, no Walmart store has a butcher, so all of the beef sold is case-ready. In other words, the meat is cut, placed on trays, and wrapped in plastic before it is shipped to stores. This method of selling beef really highlights inconsistencies in the beef processing chain and it also accentuates how vital it is for the beef industry to maintain consumer trust.

“You have to remember, our business is all about the consumer,” Steiger said to an audience of Montana cattle ranchers.