2021 growing season begins for Boon Family

HANCOCK, Minn. – The first day of spring was March 20. The temperature was above freezing and farmers considered putting in wheat.

It was time to reflect on the winter of 2020-21.

D & J Livestock, LLC, has been kind enough to allow us to follow their family and farm during the wintertime.

The Boon family is all about faith, family and farming. Don and Carol are the third generation on the Boon farm, John and Jennifer are the fourth generation, and their children are Abigail, Shae, Grace, John Luke and Sadie, the fifth generation.

The Boons are very active in their church, Hancock Christian Reformed, as well as the Hancock School District and other community groups.

The family farm spent the winter feeding out about 830 Holstein steers and 150 beef heifers.

“We get the Holsteins in at 450-500 pounds (in late April/early May) and start them on a 56 Mcal total mixed ration,” said John Boon back in late November 2020. “They are on a 58 Mcal ration for quite a while to stretch their frame, then 60 Mcal, and the finishing diet is 62 Mcal. We get them on that last ration for 100-120 days prior to shipping to the packing plant.”

The Boons depend on Form-A-Feed and Heidi Roering-Resch, M.S., to formulate their feeding rations. She also completes a feeder-mixer audit to make certain their Roto-Mix is working correctly. She takes samples at the beginning, middle and end of the bunk to see that every animal is getting the same feed ration throughout the bunk.

One question that D & J Livestock is asked frequently is: what happens with all of the manure?