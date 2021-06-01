Abnormal dryness makes this is good year to work on waterway projects

STARBUCK, Minn. – The weather was so beautiful on May 24 that a person might have wanted to store it away in a bottle, if that were a thing that could be done.
A blue sky with feather-like clouds topped Pope County.
Lake-goers found themselves drawn to Starbuck’s and Glenwood’s Lake Minnewaska, 8,000 acres of recreational fun. The outdoor Starbuck Dairy Queen had brisk business, as lines of hot, non-masked people stood waiting for their ice cream.
Minnewaska sits on the southwest edge of Alexandria’s Chain of Lakes. With a depth of 35 feet, Minnewaska is a gate-of-sorts to the much deeper lakes – Andrew, Cowdry, Jessie and all the rest: Le Homme Dieu, Geneva, Darling, Carlos, Victoria, North Union Lake, Stony, Taylor, Agnes and Brophy.
Paul Freeman grew up on a nearby farm south of the lake mecca. He and his wife, Roberta, now live on the Fergus Falls/Otter Tail County Chain of Lakes.
Protective of the environment, he’s carefully preserved sloughs and ponds where lily pads now bloom on the home farm. A larger pond once supplied water and grazing for cattle, but now is home to fish and wildlife. Public programs are used to support CRP acres, a pollinator plot, and more conservation programs.
Like other Pope County farmers, Paul has also found ways to successfully raise corn and soybeans in Minnesota’s “Lake Country.”
In wet years, the rolling farmland is quick to warm up. The slope, sun angle, and soil make this region among the first to be seeded each year.
Conditions are dry this year, though, so rain is needed. It is too early to tell how the 2021 crop will turn out, but it is worrisome.
There was enough moisture for the corn and soybeans to germinate, emerge, and begin to grow.
Farmers and farm families are praying for rain.
At the farmstead in late May, Paul continued to battle GPS issues as he worked on his 120-foot sprayer. He wanted auto guidance and auto-boom height control. When he got the system working, he applied herbicide to all of the soybean fields over the course of three days and nights.
“I got the pre-emerge on, and that was what I was really nervous about because two-thirds of the soybeans were in a cover crop,” he said. “I had to terminate that (cover crop) with some conventional soybeans. It’s very important to get the cover crop terminated because there are fewer control options later on.”
Paul applied pre-emerge herbicide on about one-third of the corn crop, and was switching to post-emerge herbicide on the rest of the corn.
With the droughty weather, lakes and rivers across the region are lower. If the drought continues, the lake won’t be quite so fun for recreationalists, but it will make 2021 is a good year to make repairs on locks and dams that support the country’s aging waterway shipping channels.
Just 2 percent of U.S. Waterways are used as navigational channels, Paul said. He served on the Upper Mississippi Waterway Association for over 10 years, and this group works with many waterway operators, shippers, and others to promote the economic and environmental benefits of water transportation in the Upper Midwest.
Commercial barge operators on the river pay a user fee of 29 cents per gallon of fuel purchased. These dollars are used to pay for 35 percent of major federal lock structure improvements, Paul said. The General Treasury picks up the rest of the cost.
“Most of the dams were built in the 1930s, and the 50-year lifespan has passed,” he said.
A big project that is starting this year and will continue next year is the Navigation & Ecosystem Sustainability Program. This system includes seven 1,200-foot locks on the Upper Mississippi River and La Grange and Peoria on the Illinois Waterway.
“This is huge for us up here, because Minnesota and the Dakotas are at the end of the line and our basis reflects it,” Paul said. “So that’s good that the waterways are starting to get some progress. We want to maintain our navigational waters. It’s a competitive advantage the U.S. farmer has, and we don’t want to give that away.”
As Paul gave his report, huge water-filled C. Nimbus clouds rose into the sky to the east. The 2021 rain missed western Minnesota, but farmers will do their very best with the cards they are dealt.