Abnormal dryness makes this is good year to work on waterway projects

STARBUCK, Minn. – The weather was so beautiful on May 24 that a person might have wanted to store it away in a bottle, if that were a thing that could be done.

A blue sky with feather-like clouds topped Pope County.

Lake-goers found themselves drawn to Starbuck’s and Glenwood’s Lake Minnewaska, 8,000 acres of recreational fun. The outdoor Starbuck Dairy Queen had brisk business, as lines of hot, non-masked people stood waiting for their ice cream.

Minnewaska sits on the southwest edge of Alexandria’s Chain of Lakes. With a depth of 35 feet, Minnewaska is a gate-of-sorts to the much deeper lakes – Andrew, Cowdry, Jessie and all the rest: Le Homme Dieu, Geneva, Darling, Carlos, Victoria, North Union Lake, Stony, Taylor, Agnes and Brophy.

Paul Freeman grew up on a nearby farm south of the lake mecca. He and his wife, Roberta, now live on the Fergus Falls/Otter Tail County Chain of Lakes.

Protective of the environment, he’s carefully preserved sloughs and ponds where lily pads now bloom on the home farm. A larger pond once supplied water and grazing for cattle, but now is home to fish and wildlife. Public programs are used to support CRP acres, a pollinator plot, and more conservation programs.

Like other Pope County farmers, Paul has also found ways to successfully raise corn and soybeans in Minnesota’s “Lake Country.”

In wet years, the rolling farmland is quick to warm up. The slope, sun angle, and soil make this region among the first to be seeded each year.

Conditions are dry this year, though, so rain is needed. It is too early to tell how the 2021 crop will turn out, but it is worrisome.