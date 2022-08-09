Almost half of July’s days had rain in Red Lake County

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – Trinity Creek Ranch received at least a trace to as much as eight-tenths of an inch of rain on 14 out of 31 days in July.

The month’s cumulative 4.74 inches of rain put ranch owners David and Peggy Miller, and Benjamin and Mikayla Tabert, in an enviable spot.

“We went months with almost no rainfall last year,” Mikayla said. “Now it’s been raining every 2-3 days. Everything is green here.”

Along with running a cow/calf operation, the Millers/Taberts raise many types of crops at their ranch, located about 45 miles east of Grand Forks, N.D.

They raise corn, soybeans, wheat, sunflower and field peas/canola intercrop, and grow tall fescue for grass seed production. Tall fescue is a turf grass for golf courses and lawns.

Three fields of tall fescue were swathed around July 20 and allowed to dry. Despite seven days with light rainfall (total of 1.68 inches), they were able to combine one field in late July, and the two other fields in early August.

“It’s handled like a grain basically,” she said. “It’s just very light, with a test weight of about 23 pounds. It’s fluffy, and you combine it expecting 20 percent clean out. There’s a lot of extra material that comes in.”

Next up, they will harvest winter rye.

Then, their next task is interseeding clover into one of the fescue fields to enhance grazing/hay quality and nitrogen fixation, along with added plant diversity.

“This establishment is a little tricky and uncertain for success,” Mikayla said.

“The field is enrolled in an EQIP contract, so it needs cover crops every year.”

The Millers/Taberts have successfully interseeded clovers in the spring, so they are hoping for a good “catch” this fall.

As discussed before, Trinity Creek Ranch has a goal of cover crops on every acre of farmland soil. Farming so far north, the Millers/Taberts must be constantly aware of their cover crop production to achieve success.

Their practices could serve to help other farmers adopt cover crops – but the family realizes that every farm is unique and cover crops must fit each farm’s philosophy.

“The idea of cover crops on every acre is a big blanket statement, and it’s not going to be the same even in a small-scale geographic region,” she said.

Northern farmers worry that practices like cover crops – more adaptable for the “I” states and the south – could be mandated without exception for northern areas.

“Cover crops are a whole new level of management really,” she said. “It’s not a simple statement of saying ‘plant cover crops’ and it will solve all your problems, because it won’t.”

The addition of cattle in the operation provides a revenue stream from grazing all the cover crops – whether the cover crops grow well or not. Grazing cover crops adds to the profitability of Trinity Creek Ranch by greatly reducing feed costs.

Also, their EQIP contract includes a payment for cover crops.

“I think it would be great for farmers to get some form of reimbursement or payment for adding cover crops to the rotation,” she said.

Finally, Mikayla is working on her master’s from NDSU, and is conducting thesis research in sunflower-alfalfa intercropping and interseeding sunflower with cover crops.

Based off their experience, sunflowers seem to struggle with cover crops. She noted that in 2021, sunflowers raised in rye biomass lagged the sunflowers planted without a cover crop.

In 2022, some of the rye biomass was grazed and some was not. In a study for Minnesota Corn, she found pockets of grasshoppers and crickets thriving in heavy rye biomass. Minnesota Wheat had sampled the very thick rye stand and it was estimated at 1.2 tons of dry biomass per acre.

“The rye biomass seemed to be too much for sunflowers,” she said, “but there isn’t a problem when the rye is smaller or has less growth, or where it was grazed.”

Grazing is such an important aspect of every enterprise on the farm. In early August, the cattle continued to graze areas that were previously logged.

“Benjamin is still doing some fencing to try to concentrate herd impact in the tree regrowth areas. There is some success, but not everywhere. Doing it more intensively would help a lot, but since we are approaching bull turnout, we are prioritizing nutrition, as well. That, and it would be quite labor-intensive to sub-divide the paddocks at their current location.”

Mikayla added they cleared out some fence lines and did routine maintenance of the permanent fence.

“We did a little work on the harvest equipment prior to combining, but the majority of the maintenance was done last winter,” she concluded.