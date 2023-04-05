HAZELTON, N.D. – The week before the official start of spring was exciting for all the Doans at Black Leg Ranch. Jayce and Kassy Doan were blessed with the arrival of their twin boys on March 16. The boys’ names are Jayler and Jaydee, and their older brother, Jordy, is already enamored with them.

“Jordy loves the twins and can’t wait to have two younger brothers as playmates in the future,” Jayce said.

Jayce and Kassy are happy to have three little ranchers in the making.

Under sunny skies on March 25, Jayce was on the road in his pickup with his horse, Cherokee, in the horse trailer on his way to compete in the PRCA rodeo in Fargo, N.D., on March 25, when he gave his last Producer Report.

He recently finished competing in steer wrestling at the Minot PRCA rodeo on March 24, and competed in the Bismarck rodeo in February.

“I will probably compete in 50 rodeos this year, while last year, it was 60 rodeos,” he said.

The weather at the ranch over the third week in March was cool, mostly in the 20s, and dropping into the single digits at night, with a couple of sunny days and afternoon temperatures in the mid-30s.

“The weather has been decent. I guess we got a little more snow over the last two weeks and it has been wet. Friday, March 24, was the nicest day we’ve had, with temperatures about 35 degrees, and the sun was shining,” he said.

Snow continues to fall every few days, adding to the inches already at the ranch.

“We are only six or so inches away from breaking the all-time snowfall record, which is 101.6 inches, and we are currently at 95 inches. At this point, we might as well just break it and get it over with,” Jayce said.

While it has been a rough winter, Jayce said he has been talking with others and many producers in the state have been having the same challenges due to the bitter cold and heavy snowfall.

“The problems that we’re facing aren't new to anybody. There are a lot of people that I’ve talked to that are facing the same struggles or they tell me that they are reading about me, and they are like, ‘Don’t feel bad. Everybody’s in this together. We are all in the same boat,’” he said.

He is concerned with the reports that some people were so overwhelmed by the winter and past year’s challenges that they have decided to leave the livestock business altogether.

“It’s sad when people get out of the livestock business and there aren’t really people that are going to take over and are going to pick up the slack as far as cow numbers and stuff,” he said. “But the real sad part is those grass pastures and native range will inevitably get rented out to a farmer and they might get broke up or farmed over and we lose more grassland. North Dakota only has 25 percent of its native range left.”

The snow still hasn’t melted much since late fall, as the temperatures haven’t been above freezing enough days in a row to cause significant snow melt.

“I was reading a statistic from the National Weather Service the other day that said the city of Bismarck has never before in the history of record keeping failed to reach 40 degrees in March,” Jayce said. “I don’t think it will hit 40 this March.”

All the snow at the ranch means they will likely have good moisture this spring. Thanks to their soil health program, their fields don’t get a lot of runoff. But the snow is extensive, so there will be a lot of moisture going in at once.

“We are always lacking moisture, but it sure would be nice to shrink the snow pile just a little bit, and I guess it doesn’t really matter when it shrinks because the ground is not frozen here, so it’s all going to saturate the ground anyway,” he said. “The moisture will fill up stock ponds, and the swamps and slews will all be full. There is just a lot of moisture on the ground. There will be some water running, but a lot of it will go in the ground and I am not going to complain about moisture.”

During the prior week, the snow was so heavy on the roof of a shop where several machines were stored, that the roof collapsed. Jayce was walking over to the shop to get out the semi-truck and didn’t notice the collapse and the damage until he opened the door to the shop.

“I needed the semi to haul a load of cattle, so I went and opened the door and I saw the mess, and I said, ‘Oh my goodness.’ The shop roof caused the metal beams from the ceiling to come down on top of the machines, damaging them, and there is a huge pile of snow on top of them, as well,” he said.

Jayce said the three loaders that were stored in there were damaged, so it has been a struggle because of that.

“We’re short tractors because some have mechanical issues, so now those three that were in there got damaged, as well,” he said. “We pulled one out and we’ve been using it, and then we got the semi out, and then the other two are still sitting in there underneath one of the big metal beams that are actually resting on the roofs of both of them.”

As soon as the snow melts to a decent level and they can get to the shop easier, they will use their excavator to pull out the machines.

At the ranch, the Doans were able to preg-check a third of their cows.

“Dad PG’d another third of our cows, and we sold the open ones,” Jayce said. “We only have a third more to check. The calves are pretty big in there when Dad checks them, so they probably nip him when he puts his hand in there.”

Calving is approaching in April, with all the heifers and cows calving as one group on the ranch. The Doans believe that calving should be as natural an event as everything else is on the ranch.

“We try to be as low of input, low labor, low stress as we can, but sometimes it doesn’t always go that way. But we try to let cows be cows and just calve on their own with as little intervention as possible,” he said. “This year is a little bit different. We actually have the heifers and the young cows sorted out.”

Earlier this year, the heifers and cows were sorted so the mature cows could graze as much of the cover crops as possible while the younger cows were supplemented more because of the extreme winter weather.

Jayce said they will still have cover crops leftover this spring when the snow melts that couldn’t be grazed during the winter with all the snow on top of the crops. It is unlikely the cover crops can still be grazed because “it will be a challenge to get cows to eat something from the previous growing season when there’s green grass across the fence. They’ll just pressure your fences.”

It is not a total loss for the Doans, however.

“It’ll contribute to our soil health and our soil biology. It’s soil organic matter that we can plant into. It will increase the health of our soil, so it’s not a total loss. We just won’t get a grazing benefit from it,” Jayce said.

When the snow finally melts and the soil temperature is warmer, they will plant their full-season cover crops for the year.

They will start haying in mid-summer after estimating how many bales they will need for next winter.

“We have a lot of alfalfa and different aspects that we hay throughout the summer and then come fall. We usually start haying prairie hay, and it just depends on the moisture and how many bales we think we may want. That will depend on what will be hay, and then the rest we’ll graze. If we don’t think we need the hay, and it has been a nice fall, we’ll graze,” he said.

Toward the end of July, the Doans will send the bulls in with the cows.

Meanwhile, Jayce has continued purchasing grass cattle for his grass program this summer.

“Since we don't have a semi now, I’ve been having to just hire truckers to bring them back to me,” he said.

At the ranch, there is a lot of fencing repairs to accomplish before rotational grazing begins, and they have a special feedlot project planned this summer.

“Fencing is always a big thing,” he said. “We are also planning on redoing a section of the feedlot and making it more practical with fence line bunks, concrete bunks, and better drainage.”

Jayce said they have some pastures that weren’t grazed last year that the herd can go into early in the spring, but ideally, they wouldn’t go into any pasture until June 1.

“That is in a perfect world, but this year, just because we’re so short on feed and it is already spring, we might have to go into some of the pastures that weren’t hit last year and graze them down. You’re not going to hurt anything grazing dormant grass, as long as you are not grazing the sprouts and setting that grass back,” he said.

In addition, Jayce has gone through the intern applications, and he thinks they will have three interns this year, including the intern they already have.

“They are with me pretty much every day. Once I kind of trust them to go and do stuff on their own, then they go out and I don’t have to stand over the top and manage them as much,” he said. “I don’t need students that are the most qualified. I need students that I can depend on and trust. I vet them pretty good on our application process, and it doesn’t matter to me if they’ve come from an agricultural background or if they come from New York City.”

On the home front, in addition to the twins arriving, the family is planning a trip to Montana this summer.

“Kassy’s brother is getting married over the Fourth of July up in Glacier National Park (Montana), so we’ll be going up there. And other than that, it’s just fencing and rodeoing and doing everything that goes along with ranching,” Jayce said.

Jayce also wanted to thank all his readers for reading about their operation this winter.

“We really appreciated everyone who took the time to read about us,” he concluded.

As this is Jayce and Kassy Doan’s last report, Farm & Ranch Guide wants to sincerely thank them for allowing us to follow along with their operation this past fall and winter. We enjoyed all the photos and reports and wish Jayce good luck with his rodeo career and wish the entire family the best in all their future endeavors.