GARY, Minn. – Like farmers across the U.S., Corey Hanson studied farm program options to make smart selections.
This took a lot of Corey’s time, in addition to taking care of the cattle operation in Norman County.
“I’m kind of behind the eight-ball on that,” he said. “I’m trying to figure out what farm program I’m going to enroll in last year and this year. I have some CRP and I have a deadline of Feb. 28 to decide if I want to re-enroll in that or not. Along with everything else and income tax due March 1, I have everything rolling up here pretty fast.”
Conditions were cold and windy in northwest Minnesota. Temps ranging from -20 to -30 occurred for Feb. 12-13, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Cold temperatures were in store for Feb. 19, as well, before things expected to warm up into the 30s for Feb. 22-24.
“For the last four or five days, it blows out of the north one day, it’ll blow out of the south another day. Then a couple days later it’ll blow back out of the north and give us a dusting of snow at some point,” he said.
In their Feb. 13 report, the National Weather Service suggested spring flooding will be more likely to occur in 2020 than in a typical year. The soil remains wet and streamflow is high for the wintertime.
“In the cornfields, there’s practically no frost,” Corey said. “When you have a faster thaw with this much snow – and the ground not being froze – erosion can happen fast. That’s what I’m more worried about than anything else.”
The Hansons sold their feeder steers earlier in February, but kept back their heifers. Surprisingly, the steers were about 25 pounds lighter than anticipated.
“Our corn doesn’t have the test weight it had a couple of years ago,” he said. “I think the lighter steer weights have to do with lighter test weight corn we are feeding them. If you’re feeding 51-pound corn vs. 59-pound corn, there is a difference.”
He added that northern Minnesota had an abnormally cold and snowy first part of winter. Weaning plus difficult weather probably caused more stress.
He wanted to feed the heifers a little longer, and maybe get a “bump” in the market at the middle to end of March. Some people buy replacement heifers in that timeframe, and the Hansons had a nice group available.
“We’re holding on to them hoping that the market comes around for us,” he said. “I’ve been fairly successful doing that for the last couple of years. We’re just hoping it has the same pattern.”
Corey and his dad, Floyd, continued to feed and take care of the cows. They made sure the cows had plenty of mineral and salt, as well as corn silage. The Hansons were moving into some better quality hay to give the cows a little more protein for the growing calves.
“We never make huge changes – we just gradually give them a little better protein, a little better quality hay,” he said.
As far as hobbies, Corey had the opportunity to do some ice fishing, which always goes well. His bowling team went down to AMF Saxon Lanes in North St. Paul to compete in the Minnesota Bowling Tournament. They were one of the top five teams at the event. After their national championship last year, Corey’s team will be going back to Reno, Nev., in late March to defend their title.
“Those plans are set in place almost 6-8 months ahead of time,” he said.
When giving his report on Feb. 18, Corey learned that Feb. 16-22 was declared Grain Bin Safety Week in Minnesota. There have been many reports of farmers losing their lives while trying to break up wet corn in their bins.
“Just to remind people throughout this whole next year, we need to be cautious about what quality of crops we put in the bin,” he said. “We need to understand that it may not be great quality coming out and to be careful.”
He asks everyone to work with another person when trying to break up wet grain. It’s better to have three people working together and have a safety harnesses – or something – so farmers don’t fall into a collapsed grain hole.
“This is just tragic to me – probably a little more personal to me because I lost a good friend – but please understand the out-of-condition grain is not going to go away,” Corey said. “I believe this is going to be problem until we get this grain out of the system – which might take a year.”