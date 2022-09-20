Aware of the calendar, Trinity Creek Ranch gets work done

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – Rain was in the forecast and the grownups at Trinity Creek Ranch – Mikayla and Benjamin Tabert and David and Peggy Miller – wanted to get as much work done as possible before it arrived.

First, though, there was a party for Thea, who turned 1. Guests arrived for the weekend to celebrate the little girl that Mikayla likes to call, “The Wild One.” Fortunate to have taken Thea’s photo before the party, Mikayla was sympathetic when her active baby scrubbed her nose climbing down the porch steps.

No scrubbed nose could dampen this important milestone, though.

“Both sides of our family took some time off from harvesting/fall work to celebrate, and Benjamin and I appreciate that,” Mikayla said.

After the single candle was blown out and company left, the crew was back to harvesting wheat, feeding cattle, and moving big round bales.

“We have half of the wheat off,” Mikayla said on Sept. 11.

As of her report, the cows were grazing tall fescue regrowth that was earlier harvested for seed. The cows were going to be moved back to pasture soon.

The soddy and multi-year fescue will be sprayed to terminate it, and then no-till seeded with winter rye. The field of fescue/rye mix will be grazed early in the spring and then planted to a cash crop.

“Raising anything after fescue is tricky,” she said. “It is really soddy, so I think most people expect that after raising fescue, especially in a no-till situation, the next year’s crop is not that wonderful.”

Despite its challenges, raising tall fescue has worked for Trinity Creek Ranch. In addition to a crop, the fescue has provided good grazing as well as plentiful bales.

“We cut the regrowth and have been raking and baling it,” she said. “This will make high quality hay.”

The big story at Trinity Creek Ranch is that hay/straw production has been very good – almost double a normal year and very unusual after the severe drought in 2021.

“Our bale counter is pushing 1,900 bales right now for the year,” she said. “Usually, to get even 1,000 bales is a decent year. It’s nice to have the inventory. We like to have a few bales left over every year.”

It has been helpful to have a late frost in 2022. There is normally a 30 percent chance of temperatures reaching 32 degrees by mid-September in the Red Lake Falls region, according to the National Climactic Data Center. The chance of frost-free weather after Oct. 1 was about 10 percent.

Mikayla added that Trinity Creek Ranch hauled some finished cattle to the local butcher for freezer beef. There are still about a dozen head that are finishing and available for sale as quarters/halves. For delicious, nutritious, and high-quality beef this winter, visit Trinity Creek Ranch, Inc., on Facebook or e-mail them at ben.mik.tabert@gmail.com.