Baling continues at Trinity Creek Ranch

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – The end of September/beginning of October generally marks the end of the growing season in Red Lake County.

With the late start to the 2022 growing season, the Taberts and the Millers at Trinity Creek Ranch hope frost will hold off until October.

The soybeans, corn, and sunflowers could use more growing degree day units, said Mikayla Tabert, giving her report on Aug. 29.

“The soybeans have a lot of pods – they look good but are not filled. We have some 78-day corn that is denting, but the bulk of the corn needs more time,” Mikayla said. “Sunflowers are getting close – they are in late R5 – so they have still got their petals, just starting to lose them.”

Rainfall in the latter part of August had been light – just 0.5-0.6-inch. They want a little more rain, but if it doesn’t rain, there is enough subsoil moisture to finish the crops.

Baling continued for the Taberts and Millers.

In late August, the family took a second cutting of Reed canary grass/alfalfa mix from a field that traditionally remains wet. They had one field of alfalfa yet to bale, too. All the hay is net-wrapped for outside storage.

“We still have lots of hay to haul home or to pasture,” she said. “A lot of first cutting is still on the field edges. We’ll put most of that out in perennial pastures to bale graze along with the ryegrass and fescue straw.”

In addition, there was tall fescue regrowth to cut and bale. Following the harvest of the grass seed, the field had considerable regrowth. Removal of residue by haying or grazing helps promote an additional year of seed production the following spring. The high-quality feed can be wrapped to create high-moisture feed.

Trinity Creek Ranch continued with their pea/canola intercrop harvest – they were about half done.

“It’s not yielding great, but that’s no surprise either,” she said. “We are binning it together and will sort it sometime this winter and haul both crops in. The difference in seed sizes makes separation of the two crops straightforward.”

The beef cattle herd continued to do their job of grazing many types of vegetation. In late August, the Taberts and Millers moved the cows to a field of cover crop/seed clean out for grazing. The cows had last been on the field during calving when the field was seeded with rye.

A small field nearby was designated as prevented planting. They seeded a clover, oat, and triticale mix that was cut earlier and baled.

The field not designated as prevented planting was seeded to 95-day leftover corn, inoculated soybeans, and a cover crop mix that included leftover field peas and more.

The rye that was previously grazed seemed to have provided a place for grasshoppers and crickets to grow, so many of the species experienced grasshopper and cricket feeding at emergence.

In preparation for fall seeding, the family put in the cows for grazing. The cows should have loved the combination of feed, but Mikayla noticed they were trampling more corn leaves than she wanted to see during daily moves.

“Maybe we should graze them harder, but they are not in a body condition score that I want to push them that hard,” she said. “They are not far from an actual crop field where we just have some temporary fencing. I don’t feel comfortable pushing them…with the potential to break into our real crops.”

As far as the beef herd, the heifer bull is pulled. The heifers will be preg-checked and any opens will go into the feedlot for finishing.

The main cow herd will continue to graze as long as possible. The bull will be pulled at the beginning of October. Depending on the fall grazing season, this year’s calf crop could remain on their dams until January. Preg-checking the main herd will occur when the cows come home for weaning prior to additional cover crop and corn stalk grazing and bale grazing.

“With plenty of forage ahead of us until the snow is deep, I don’t feel any pressure to pull calves off anytime soon as long as the cows start to flesh out more, in the next month or so,” she said.