Beautiful weather for fall work in 2022

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – As of mid-October, dry fall harvest work at Trinity Creek Ranch was going much more smoothly than the wet and cold spring planting.

Snow and heavy rain delayed spring planting into June this year, but fortunately, harvest has been much easier.

Corn was planted before the end of May, and the last of the wheat was planted June 6. The last of the soybeans and sunflowers were planted June 6-9.

Fortunately, the growing season was a long one. The first frost (21 degrees) occurred in early October. The crops were able to reach maturity before that.

“The crops (corn and sunflowers) are definitely drying down,” Mikayla Tabert said. “The weather has allowed harvest to progress.”

Soybean harvest started on Oct. 7 – with Benjamin Tabert and his father-in-law, David Miller, running the combine and equipment. The soybeans were hauled straight to the elevator in Erskine, Minn.

“The moisture was down to 11-12 percent,” she said. “They dried down fast. So far, it’s been a decent crop.”

Things were moving along.

Their Pioneer Seed soybean plot was slated for harvest on Oct. 10. Farmers in their neighborhood planned to start corn harvest around Oct. 14-15.

Mikayla’s graduate program plots – using a very short-season sunflower variety – were hand-harvested at the farm on Oct. 6.

There were four treatments – sunflowers interseeded in 30-inch rows with alfalfa, sunflowers in 30-inch rows without alfalfa, sunflowers interseeded in 60-inch rows with alfalfa, and sunflowers seeded in 60-inch rows without alfalfa.

There was also an alfalfa-only treatment for a total of five treatments.

Portions of each plot were harvested and placed in bags, and that included the sunflower heads as well as a portion of the alfalfa vegetation.

The material was bagged, taken back to NDSU, and placed in a drying room. Mikayla worked with a research technician at the farm, and Benjamin helped some with another trial that interseeded cover crops with sunflowers.

“Compared with last year, the alfalfa and cover crop are going to be more competitive – but it’s hard to know,” she said. “We’ll take the grain off the heads and weigh that to get the yield and total biomass. We’ll calculate all the nitrogen that was taken up by the plants. It’s basically grinding all the samples and using the weights and determining a quality analysis on the alfalfa intercrop.”

Following the farm’s corn harvest, sunflowers are usually the final row crop harvested at Trinity Creek Ranch.

Mikayla noted the main crop still had some “yellow” on the back of the heads, indicating an R-8 maturity stage.

The farm received only a few hundredths of rain in early to mid-October. The ground was hard from the lack of rain. The lack of rain delayed fall-planted cover crops and/or Kernza. Hopefully, good moisture will occur before or during spring 2023 to get these crops growing.

The cow/calf herd continued to do well as they grazed on plentiful pastures. Because their supplies of feed are so plentiful, the Taberts/Millers want to see if they can save/stockpile some of the pastures for March and April grazing before calving.

They will pull the cows from pasture sometime in October and switch them over to fescue regrowth bale grazing.

Once corn and sunflower harvest is completed, the cows/calves will graze crop residues as well as interseeded cover crops.

“There will be more pasture grazing interspersed through that,” she said.

After working so hard to get the cows back in shape, everyone at Trinity Creek Ranch wanted to be sure the cattle maintained their body condition scores.

“It would be a huge deal to get the cows out earlier on pasture next spring,” she said. “We have a very fluid plan. It really depends on what the situation is and the conditions of the cows.”