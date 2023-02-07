ASKOV, Minn. – Everything happened during the last two weeks of January.

There was continual calving and taking care of cow/calf pairs. Up to five cows came in per day. There was snow removal and regular cattle chores to get done each day, too.

The Beckers Angus crew was also focused on putting the finishing touches on their March 12 sale catalog.

Temperatures varied between 20 above to 20 below zero. When David Becker gave his report on Jan. 30, temperatures were stubbornly sticking below zero. Hardy Minnesotans, the Beckers had mostly adjusted to the cold winter temperatures and continued to get the work and chores done.

Reporting on calving, David said they were over halfway done.

“The first run of AI is done,” he said. “The second round is due to start Feb. 9-11. One of them is a first-calf heifer. I put her in the barn, just because the heifers can go up to 10 days early, easily, so I still have to get up and go watch.”

With snow stacked up in “windrows,” David had an area cleaned up where the farm’s three calf hutches are located. The calves are trained to go into the bedded hutches each night.

Each hut is about 10- X 15-feet and holds around 25 baby calves. Calf-size openings keep the cows out. The huts stay dry and are deep-bedded.

“I’m always moving the new cow/calf pairs from the calving pole shed to the 1/2-acre pen,” he said.

Watering, feeding, and bedding were top priorities during the week. On the weekend, Rose watched the grandchildren, while David, Brian, and Rebecca worked the cattle.

“We are going to run the bulls through again here in about a week,” David said. “We’re going to weigh them all, measure their height, and get their feet scores done. We won’t do a scrotal score. That will happen when they are semen tested.”

Out in the cattle yard, the first group of cows finished calving. The crew had a few days off before the next group came in.

With the Beckers Angus sale scheduled for Sunday, March 12, Rebecca had designed a flier to take along to University of Minnesota Cow Calf Days. Dave hoped to attend the Feb. 6 meeting in Mora, Minn., and put up a couple fliers there.

Rebecca had also uploaded photos for all the Beckers Angus bulls for sale on their website at https://www.beckersangus.com/yearling-bulls. She added David’s comments on each bull and added links to pull up each bull’s pedigree from the American Angus Association website.

It was exciting for the Becker family to see how elite genetics influenced the new calves on their farm, and also at their customers’ farms.

The 2023 calves were shaping up as a nice-looking group.

“There’s one bull calf that looks like a bull, it has that herd sire look,” David said. “That’s one of the things I enjoy the most is watching the calves grow up and run around playing.”

0210 David and Rose Becker.jpg

David and Rose Becker