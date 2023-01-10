Beckers continue to battle winter conditions, prepare for sale

ASKOV, Minn. – If the rest of winter is anything like December 2022, farmers could be pushing a lot of snow. Two big December snowstorms created extra work for livestock farmers across east central Minnesota.

At Beckers Angus, a registered Angus farm in Pine County, the Dec. 13-17 storm had rain, ice, tree-damaging wet snow and strong winds. The farm lost electricity for two days.

Then another storm came through Dec. 21-24 – although this “Arctic ground blizzard” was stronger in southern Minnesota. What made this storm unusual was wind chills of -25 to -45 degrees and 5-8 inches of snow in east central Minnesota.

As of Dec. 29, Askov had a snow depth of 15-plus inches, according to the DNR. Duluth, which is 65 miles to the north, had a snow depth of over 24 inches. The Duluth News Tribune reported on Jan. 1, 2023, that Duluth broke its December snowfall record with 44.7 inches. The Tribune said the previous record was 43.3 inches, recorded in 1950.

“I’ve been plowing snow mostly,” David Becker understated on Jan. 2. “In between the holidays and events, I’ve been in the skid steer a lot.”

Just one of the Beckers’ projects included cleaning out two feet of hard snow from their corral.

More jobs were piling up behind snow removal – preparing for calving and getting ready for the sale on March 12.

The gestating cows were officially due on Jan. 16, and some will calve as much as 10 days early. By his next report, David expects there will be calves on the ground.

The Beckers sorted the cows/heifers and moved five with developing udders (bagging up) into a 40x80-foot calving shed.

Back in mid-December, David took some time to weld up portable metal panels. He literally had two welds left when the Dec. 13-17 storm knocked out electricity. That project is now completed, and Brian helped David get the panels set up for calving.

The Beckers collected their calving supplies, and that included supplies to protect each newborn calf’s ears from freezing.

When the temperature is at zero or colder, David lets the mother lick off her calf. He uses a blow dryer, if needed, to dry the calf’s ears. He wraps an 8x18-inch cloth around the head of each new calf, and the cloth is duct taped to stay in place up to three days.

“Even after the calf is dry, the cow can start licking those ears and that can result in frozen ear tips,” he said.

Other supplies include calf warmers and tubing for feeding warm colostrum on very cold days.

In addition to setting up for calving, the Beckers had to finish their sale work ahead of their March 12 annual production auction.

Although the Beckers have successfully sold bulls for two decades, the annual production sale in 2023 is only their second. They were still learning that while March 12 was two months away, the deadline was fast approaching for the sale catalogue. There were many steps to complete – a challenge to get done with all the snow moving.

David had sent in his first group of blood samples for genomic testing. Then, he and Brian went through their bulls one more time to determine their remaining bulls for testing. They selected 30 more bulls that met their sale criteria and mailed blood samples to the American Angus Association (AAA) on Dec. 20. With Christmas storms and holiday traffic, the samples reached the office eight or nine days later.

Needing to have his sale materials – including lineage, genomic testing, footnotes and photographs – at the AAA office on Jan. 19, there wasn’t much time, but getting the trimming and the photography work completed is very detailed work that takes a lot of time.

Last year, Brain and David trimmed all the bulls, but David’s shoulder is acting up. He can’t trim the bulls this year, so he got on the phone to find someone who could.

Finally, the fourth person he contacted said they could trim the bulls on Jan. 13.

After that, the bulls all needed to be photographed.

David had a tight deadline for turning in all his materials to Tom Burke, Angus sales manager, who will turn the materials in to AAA for the Jan. 19 deadline.

“It’s going to be really close,” David said. “It still might be okay if everything goes with no hiccups.”

On top of that, another snowstorm was in the forecast. There wasn’t going to be much time to sleep in January at Beckers Angus.

This reporter wants to thank the cattle producers and their herds who give it their all to produce high quality beef products and nourishing food for all of us.