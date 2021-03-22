Bedding is important element at D & J Livestock, LLC

HANCOCK, Minn. – Farming in west central Minnesota means preparing for many types of weather conditions.

During March 2021, temperatures ranged from 20-60 degrees. Precipitation varied from wet snow to rain – with some areas to the east getting hail and thunder. Wind speeds were 0-35 miles per hour.

With all the changing weather conditions, Don and John Boon set up their beef feedlot system carefully.

“One thing Dad always taught me is bedding is cheap medicine,” John said. “So, we really focus on keeping the pens scraped, bedded, and cleaned.”

The Boons let the cattle out of their pens twice a week for cleaning and exercise – it’s good for the cattle’s hooves and it gives their lungs a workout. The feedlot animals are watched as they run out, as any cattle in poorer health or with a sore foot or hip, will be toward the back of the herd.

“Those are sorted out and treated, or if poor enough, put in the hospital pen,” John said. “The cattle remain in the hospital pen until shipment so they are not picked on and have a better chance of recovery.”

When the Boons originally considered building a feedlot under a roof, they visited a number of facilities. They found a monoslope barn using a bed pack would best fit their operation.

“We knew we needed to be able to drain the cattle waterers weekly so they would have fresh water,” he said. “Cattle gain better when they have fresh water.”

When they built the barn, they tiled from under the waterers to the tile line north of the barn that catches roof water. By doing this under the barn, they don’t have wet pens. Sloppy, wet pens lead to poor feet health, he added.