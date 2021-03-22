Bedding is important element at D & J Livestock, LLC

HANCOCK, Minn. – Farming in west central Minnesota means preparing for many types of weather conditions.
During March 2021, temperatures ranged from 20-60 degrees. Precipitation varied from wet snow to rain – with some areas to the east getting hail and thunder. Wind speeds were 0-35 miles per hour.
With all the changing weather conditions, Don and John Boon set up their beef feedlot system carefully.
“One thing Dad always taught me is bedding is cheap medicine,” John said. “So, we really focus on keeping the pens scraped, bedded, and cleaned.”
The Boons let the cattle out of their pens twice a week for cleaning and exercise – it’s good for the cattle’s hooves and it gives their lungs a workout. The feedlot animals are watched as they run out, as any cattle in poorer health or with a sore foot or hip, will be toward the back of the herd.
“Those are sorted out and treated, or if poor enough, put in the hospital pen,” John said. “The cattle remain in the hospital pen until shipment so they are not picked on and have a better chance of recovery.”
When the Boons originally considered building a feedlot under a roof, they visited a number of facilities. They found a monoslope barn using a bed pack would best fit their operation.
“We knew we needed to be able to drain the cattle waterers weekly so they would have fresh water,” he said. “Cattle gain better when they have fresh water.”
When they built the barn, they tiled from under the waterers to the tile line north of the barn that catches roof water. By doing this under the barn, they don’t have wet pens. Sloppy, wet pens lead to poor feet health, he added.
Since Jan. 1, the Boons had shipped two loads of beef heifers and five loads of Holstein steers.
“Taking the biggest ones out of the pens make it easier for the other cattle to catch up weight-wise,” he said.
The partial pens of Holsteins remain separated.
“Holsteins are always looking for something to do or someone to pick on, and it’s worse when they smell someone different in their pen,” John said.
The Boons are always concerned that cattle will be injured if they are combined into a single pen. Injury can lead to a stay in the hospital pen or dockage at the processing plant.
“They have a hard time re-socializing, so it’s a whole lot easier to leave them in their own pens than to have them comingle,” he said. “The ration stays the same, you just feed less of it according to how many animals are in the pen.”
The arrival of spring will match up with shipping the last loads from the feedlot in April. The new batch of feeder cattle will arrive in May.
Away from the farm, the Boon family was busy with activities. John was able to go with Abigail and Shae to Andes Tower Hills for a fun school ski trip. The girls will finish their basketball season on the final Saturday in March.
“It’s fun to watch them progress and it makes us proud to watch them play together,” he said. “It’s too bad that grandpas and grandmas can’t go to the games due to COVID restrictions.”
The kids will soon be cleaning up the farm’s tree lines, picking rocks, cleaning out the chicken coop, and helping with chores, he added.
“We do have a lot of ash trees between the house and the yard and picking up sticks is passed down to each successive generation,” John said. “We believe it’s good to teach the kids how to have a good work ethic. The farm provides the perfect opportunities to teach that.”