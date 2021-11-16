Best family raises seedstock bulls, females in the Badlands

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – In the majestic Badlands of western North Dakota where fall colors splash against the rocky, hilly terrain and registered Angus cows graze on native prairie and other grasses, Pete and Vawnita Best, along with their son, Kyle, 13, operate Best Angus and Quarter Horses.

The family raises seedstock, hardy, northern Angus bulls that can handle the climate and topography, along with mother cows and replacement heifers that stay out on the range grazing as long as possible into the winter months.

The Bests hold their annual production sale the first Monday in March at the ranch southeast of Watford City, where they sell registered Angus bulls, some registered replacement heifers, and a few Quarter Horses.

They are also partners with the Badlands Angus Alliance, and their sale is the first Wednesday in December (Dec. 1). They will sell registered bred heifers, along with two other seedstock producers, the Strommens and Talkingtons, at Stockmen’s West in Dickinson, N.D.

“Along with bred heifers, we will also market some 2-year-old bulls at that sale,” Pete said, adding that the sale will include 500 head of bred heifers and 50 head of 2-year-old bulls.

The Bests work cattle with Quarter Horses on their Badlands ranch, as there are many areas a four-wheeler can’t reach. And horses can go anywhere cattle can go – and farther.

“When you are rounding up 100-300 head in the Badlands, you are not going to get there with a four-wheeler or anything else. You need a horse,” Pete said.