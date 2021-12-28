Bests bring first-calf heifers home; sort bulls for sale

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – With snow glistening on the branches of the trees, the roofs of the buildings, and over the ground at Best Angus and Quarter Horses in the Badlands, a white Christmas Day seemed nearly assured.

“We’re white around here – it looks like winter,” said Pete Best, who operates the ranch with his wife, Vawnita, and son, Kyle. “I hope some of it stays around.”

Pete was outside finishing up some projects when he gave his report on Saturday, Dec. 19. He called it an “odd day,” as temperatures rose to a balmy 37 degrees at 8 a.m., but dropped to 25 degrees by noon and zero degrees that night.

The weather in mid-December had been colder, with temperatures in the single-digits and a few inches of snow, he reported.

“It hasn’t gotten that cold at night – dropping to a little bit below zero – about 10 degrees below,” Pete said.

The Best’s cow herd continues to graze and they seem more content now that the weather is cooler.

“They prefer the colder weather and seem to be less choosy about what they are eating,” he said. Currently, the Angus cows are getting some snow with their bites of grass, and are being supplemented with whole corn.

The Bests have a pickup with a cake feeder that they use to haul the corn out to the cows in the morning.

“When we bring them home, we’ll start them on a total mixed ration (TMR) with some distillers,” he said. “I ordered some bunks, but they probably won’t get here until January. We’ll feed on the ground if we need to.”