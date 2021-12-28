Bests bring first-calf heifers home; sort bulls for sale

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – With snow glistening on the branches of the trees, the roofs of the buildings, and over the ground at Best Angus and Quarter Horses in the Badlands, a white Christmas Day seemed nearly assured.
“We’re white around here – it looks like winter,” said Pete Best, who operates the ranch with his wife, Vawnita, and son, Kyle. “I hope some of it stays around.”
Pete was outside finishing up some projects when he gave his report on Saturday, Dec. 19. He called it an “odd day,” as temperatures rose to a balmy 37 degrees at 8 a.m., but dropped to 25 degrees by noon and zero degrees that night.
The weather in mid-December had been colder, with temperatures in the single-digits and a few inches of snow, he reported.
“It hasn’t gotten that cold at night – dropping to a little bit below zero – about 10 degrees below,” Pete said.
The Best’s cow herd continues to graze and they seem more content now that the weather is cooler.
“They prefer the colder weather and seem to be less choosy about what they are eating,” he said. Currently, the Angus cows are getting some snow with their bites of grass, and are being supplemented with whole corn.
The Bests have a pickup with a cake feeder that they use to haul the corn out to the cows in the morning.
“When we bring them home, we’ll start them on a total mixed ration (TMR) with some distillers,” he said. “I ordered some bunks, but they probably won’t get here until January. We’ll feed on the ground if we need to.”
Meanwhile, the Bests brought their first-calf heifers home to prepare for calving, which starts the end of March.
Their registered Angus bulls that will be in the 2022 March sale are doing well.
“The bulls are doing really good,” he said. “We’ve sorted them into a pen of calving ease bulls and the other pen of bulls for cows. It helps them socially and helps with getting ready for the sale.”
The Bests annual production sale will be on the first Monday in March (March 7) at the ranch, located 15 miles southeast of Watford City, N.D., in McKenzie County.
Pete and Vawnita are already preparing for the sale, as it comes quickly after the new year, and they will be starting calving soon after the sale, as well.
“Two things that will be keeping me busy are preparing for our new and returning customers, and working on the catalog for the sale,” Pete said. He wants to make sure the catalog is early because they work through the American Angus Association.
In addition, he wants the sale catalogs to be in potential customer’s mailboxes at least a couple of weeks before the sale so that they will have time to look over the offerings.
“That way I can call and check to see if they (prior customers) have received the catalog, and talk about the bulls,” he said.
The Bests will be clipping the registered bulls and taking photos probably after the first of the year.
On the home front, the Hangin’ Tree puppies have all been sold.
The Bests were excited for a lot of family to visit for Christmas this year. Family members coming for the holiday included: Pete’s brother, Kevin, and his wife, Mary, and their three kids: Lindsay, Charlie and Luke; as well as Pete’s sister, Carmen, and her husband, Steve Kromer, and their daughters: Farida and Sara.
“We’re excited they are coming. We haven’t gotten together for three years now, and Luke is 3 years old now,” Pete said.
Luke really likes “big equipment,” so he will enjoy seeing the Best’s machines.
Pete, Vawnita, and Kyle want to wish all their readers a Happy New Year!