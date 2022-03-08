Bests hoping for spring-like weather during production sale

The latest cold front at the end of February brought temperatures that were well below zero, but the forecast heading into March called for sunshine and warmer weather.
“It has been cold for quite a few days now, and we were 27 below a couple nights ago, which was the actual temperature. It didn’t get above zero for a couple of days,” said Pete Best on Feb. 25, who operates Best Angus and Quarter Horses with his wife, Vawnita, and their son, Kyle. “We barely got any snow, so I only had to shovel around the driveway for a couple of hours one afternoon. The wind has not been as bad, either.”
The bulls and females around the ranch tend to eat a little more during bitter cold spells, but they remain on the same ration.
The warming trend forecast is for high temperatures to slowly rise above freezing. On Feb. 27, temperatures hovered around 30 degrees in the Watford City area and were expected to remain warmer for the coming week.
“It is supposed to warm up now and be in the 20s-30s, but it is nearly March and it’s time for things to come out of the deep freeze,” he said. “We don’t mind the snow because we can use the moisture.”
Pete and Vawnita were hopeful spring-like weather would still be in the air for their annual sale, the Best’s “2022 Best Value in the Badlands” production sale on Monday, March 7, at 2 p.m. (CST), at the ranch southeast of Watford City.
“The long-term forecast has Watford City in the 20s on our sale day, but last year it was in the 50s for our sale – just a gorgeous day,” Pete said.
The Bests are prepared for the sale, with the catalog online at https://www.bestangusandquarterhorses.com. In the catalog are numerous photos, not just of sale animals, but of their family and their operation in the beautiful Badlands country.
There has already been some interest in the bulls and females – including interest in the right to choose any of the Best’s 2021 heifer calves, which will go to the highest bidder.
“We have had catalog requests, and e-mails and texts, along with a few phone calls about the bulls and the commercial heifers we are offering,” Pete said. “The ‘pick of the heifers’ offering seems to have caught a few peoples’ attention. We don’t know what it will bring, but it will bring what it brings.”
Last year, the Bests sold some feature heifer calves created by embryo transfer, but they have never sold the pick of the heifer calf crop to the highest bidder.
“We were sorting heifers last week, and it was a little hard to watch them because we were thinking, ‘someone might take that one,’ or ‘someone might take the other one,’ but it will be fine,” he said.
Vawnita is recovering nicely from her broken ankle. She is still working full-time off the ranch and has helped with preparations for the upcoming sale.
“Vawnita is feeling a lot better. She has figured out that there are things she can’t do yet. But she has also found some ways to make it easier on herself, like always carrying a backpack around with her,” Pete said.
He says Vawnita has a scooter at work that she can use inside the office, but she mainly uses crutches. Interestingly, she also got a “peg leg” that she can strap on for a while.
“She made some cookies recently for Kyle’s basketball team and it came in handy for her,” he said.
Pete joked that some of the crew were teasing her that she was like a pirate with her peg leg.
For final sale preparations, Pete said they cleaned the barn and set up the sale block.
“We finished videoing the bulls and edited them, and everything went very smoothly. We had a sunny day and took our time videoing. We will be sending the video off to DVAuction soon,” he said on Feb 25.
While there are always last-minute preparations for the sale, Pete said they are on track for the sale and ready for some familiar and new customers to come out and bid on their bulls and females on March 7.
Pete said they like having the two sales a year because they are totally different. In March is their production sale where they sell their registered Angus yearling bulls, some commercial heifers, and Quarter Horses.
In December is the Badlands Angus Alliance Bull and Bred Female sale that three western seedstock ranches hold together at Stockmen’s Livestock in Dickinson, N.D.
“The sales are different. In December, we are selling a few 2-year-old registered Angus bulls and some bred females, and we are selling them with the Strommens and Talkingtons. We all do some of the work and the Strommens probably do the most work,” Pete said. “They are different classes of livestock, and I wouldn’t want to sell bred females in March a week or so before they calve. Doing that in December works out a lot better than doing it this time of year.”
In the future, Pete thinks they will probably sell more in the December sale.
On the home front, Kyle had his last school basketball game on Feb 24, and the team ended up beating Jim Hill School in Minot, N.D. Kyle will still be playing in some tournaments with the traveling team.
“It was a good game and we ended up winning by one point,” Pete said. He and Vawnita went to the game, along with his parents and some friends of the Bests and everyone had a great time watching the kids play basketball.
Kyle enjoys all kinds of sports, starting with football in the fall, then basketball, and then track and baseball.
“They have a nice group of kids Kyle’s age that are playing baseball this year, so that will be fun,” he said.
With Pete’s position as a loan officer for Dakota West Credit Union in Watford City, he has been busy renewing ag loans for farmers and ranchers.
“It is really a log jam right now with guys finishing up their financial information at the end of the year, and then they are also bringing in their tax returns, too,” he said.
Pete enjoys helping people with ag loans and avoiding the pitfalls and stresses that come with being given poor advice or service.
“I like to help people work through it. While I don’t think anyone wants to have loans, if it can make your business more effective and efficient, it is a necessary tool to have,” he said. "You need some access to capital to be a modern rancher or farmer a lot of times. And if I can help them avoid some pitfalls, then I feel like I have made their lives better, and hopefully prevented some stress and anxiety in the future.”