Bests hoping for spring-like weather during production sale

The latest cold front at the end of February brought temperatures that were well below zero, but the forecast heading into March called for sunshine and warmer weather.

“It has been cold for quite a few days now, and we were 27 below a couple nights ago, which was the actual temperature. It didn’t get above zero for a couple of days,” said Pete Best on Feb. 25, who operates Best Angus and Quarter Horses with his wife, Vawnita, and their son, Kyle. “We barely got any snow, so I only had to shovel around the driveway for a couple of hours one afternoon. The wind has not been as bad, either.”

The bulls and females around the ranch tend to eat a little more during bitter cold spells, but they remain on the same ration.

The warming trend forecast is for high temperatures to slowly rise above freezing. On Feb. 27, temperatures hovered around 30 degrees in the Watford City area and were expected to remain warmer for the coming week.

“It is supposed to warm up now and be in the 20s-30s, but it is nearly March and it’s time for things to come out of the deep freeze,” he said. “We don’t mind the snow because we can use the moisture.”

Pete and Vawnita were hopeful spring-like weather would still be in the air for their annual sale, the Best’s “2022 Best Value in the Badlands” production sale on Monday, March 7, at 2 p.m. (CST), at the ranch southeast of Watford City.

“The long-term forecast has Watford City in the 20s on our sale day, but last year it was in the 50s for our sale – just a gorgeous day,” Pete said.