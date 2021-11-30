Bests selling cow dog puppies – and Angus heifers, bulls

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – At Best Angus and Quarter Horses, Vawnita and Pete Best have been readying Angus commercial bred heifers and 18-month-old registered Angus bulls for the Badlands Angus Alliance sale on Dec. 3 at Stockmen’s Livestock in Dickinson, N.D.

The Bests work with two other seedstock breeders for the sale, the Talkingtons of Talkington Angus and the Strommens of Strommen Ranch.

“We’ve enjoyed the partnership with the Strommens and the Talkingtons, and it has been a lot of fun working with those two ranches,” Vawnita said.

In addition to that sale, the Bests’ Hangin’ Tree female, Rayna, had her puppies on Nov. 18. She had nine puppies – seven females and two males. The females are available for sale.

“We raise Angus cattle, Quarter Horses, and working cow dogs,” Vawnita said. “We had our first litter a couple of years ago, and it was a small one, but everybody loved them. They loved them so much that some of them called and wanted a second puppy out of Rayna and Axel.”

The Hangin’ Tree cattle dogs will be ready by Christmas, and they not only make good cow dogs, but they are great family dogs, as well, Vawnita said. For those interested in seeing the puppies, visit their website at www.bestangusandquarterhorses.com.

In addition to preparing for puppy and cattle sales, the Bests have finished weaning their calves and giving fall vaccinations.

Vawnita’s sister, Kim Murphy, and her brother-in-law, Lee, work with them on the ranch. They have two children, Jaden, 13, and Morgan, 10.