Bests wait for break in cold front to clip, photograph bulls

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – At Best Angus and Quarter Horses, Pete and Vawnita Best and their son, Kyle, have been dealing with a cold front that seems to have settled into the Badlands, bringing along several inches of snow with it.

With many nights below zero, the Bests put straw down for the seedstock Black Angus bulls that will be in their annual sale at the ranch on March 7.

“We’ve bedded down the bulls for the first time this season, and they seem to have appreciated that. This morning (Dec. 31), it is 19 below zero and it’s only supposed to get to 14 below today,” Pete said, explaining there has been a week of colder weather. “We’re still white around here, too. We melted off once, but then we got 5-6 inches more snow.”

On Christmas Eve, it was just a “beautiful soft snow,” totaling about 4-5 inches at the ranch.

“Then, that night, it got windy and blew it all into drifts. The drifts looked nice and soft, the kind of drifts the kids would have enjoyed sledding on. Of course, it was cold out, and it only lasted a few hours before the snow (drifts) blew away,” he said.

The ditches leading up to the home place are filled with snow, which doesn’t leave much room to push more snow off the long driveway, if it snows again. Fortunately, the county clears the drive leading to their place, but the rest is up to the Bests.

Pete brother-in-law, Steve Kromer, from San Francisco, who was at the Best’s place for Christmas, had some fun learning how to clear out snow with the Bobcat.