HAZELTON, N.D. – As another winter snowstorm with negative wind chills chewed through more bales of hay for the animals at Black Leg Ranch, fifth-generation ranchers Jayce and Kassy Doan, and their son, Jordy, have been busy feeding animals and patiently waiting for the twins to arrive.
“It has been just real repetitious at the ranch during this cold snap – feeding and checking on cattle and waiting for the twins to come,” Jayce said. “Once the weather breaks here, there will be a little bit more going on.”
Snow has been swirling around the cattle and adding more inches to snow piles around the ranch, which have never completely melted down this season. There was about 8 inches that fell from a snowstorm/blizzard during the third week of February, with the weather for the entire month a mix of bitter cold temperatures with a few days of “balmy” weather thrown in.
“There were a couple days where it got to the high 30s and 40s, and those were ‘beach days’ compared to what we’ve had since then,” he said. “This morning (Feb. 24), it was 22 below real temp, and then with the wind chill it was terribly cold, probably around 40 below. During this last blizzard, the snow was super light, and it was so freaking windy out that it was blowing everywhere.”
In spite of the cold weather, Jayce was able to get some cows preg-checked and sold a load of open cows later on.
“I was going to sell another load, but the sale barns all canceled their sales because of the blizzard,” he said. “We still have about two-thirds of the cows to PG. My dad does all of them, and his arm gets tired doing it, so he can only do so many at one time.”
Besides feeding daily during the stormy month, Jayce and his intern, Emmett, have been checking the cattle for health and making sure the equipment, water supplies, and other things they use in the winter are in good condition each day.
A few weeks ago, the feed wagon’s gear box broke, and they needed to order parts and repair it. It took a while – waiting on parts – but they finally had it fixed and ready to go. Then it gelled up the first day due to the cold, so it hasn’t been used yet.
“We had just gotten the feed wagon fixed, which we use to feed the animals, and we were going to use it this morning and then it gelled up. We put it in a heated shop and let it thaw, and we had to use the loader instead,” he said.
The Doans also ran into problems with the calf water freezing up.
“In the winter, we are just dealing with things as they pop up. For instance, this morning the calf water was frozen and, of course, the top was underneath several inches of ice,” Jayce said. “We actually had to cut a panel to even get into the water and then we had to dump hot water down the valve, but we finally got that going.”
Jayce and Emmett are still supplementing and feeding the animals in several locations around the ranch, according to what program they are in.
“Emmett has been great – he’s getting his fair share of feeding cattle right now,” he said.
Emmett is spending a year as an intern away from his family’s dairy farm to gain experience working for another operation, and he is enjoying being able to work with beef cattle and buffalo.
People are also reading…
“Emmett’s dad and grandpa told him that he needed to go out and get some life experience for at least a year before he came back to the farm,” Jayce said.
The Angus cows are still out in the cover crops, but with the heavy snow, they continue to require hay bale supplementation.
The buffalo that are on feed are being fed in bunks, along with the heifers.
“Our (last year’s) calves are getting fed in bunks, too, just because it is more efficient to feed ’em that way right now,” he said.
Those animals in the Black Leg Ranch Meats grass-fed program are being fed grass and higher quality hay.
The Angus heifers will either go into the grass program or be sold through the sale barn.
“I just think there’s an opportunity to run animals on grass this year and we’ve got a little extra grass, so I’m probably just going to run those on grass,” Jayce said. “I might even buy some more yearling cattle and run those on grass, too. We’re still thinking about it.”
Jayce pointed out that with the cattle inventory down nationwide and other market indicators, he feels there could be an advantage in the market right now to run extra cattle on grass this summer.
“It’s obviously always a risk no matter what you do, but maybe there’s an opportunity – maybe not – but that is something we’re kind of kicking around,” he said.
With the cold weather and still having to feed, Jayce said their feed piles “continue to shrink.” He sent another semi-load of buffalo down to a feedlot to be finished, which freed up space on the ranch.
“It is a little bit of a hay-saving for me and it freed up a lot of space,” Jayce said, adding that the buffalo were getting larger and weren’t being saved for the grass program.
Meanwhile, Jayce was entered in a rodeo in Grand Island, Neb., in late February, but he had to turn it down with the twins approaching birth.
“I doctored out of it, but with the blizzard and everything else, there was just no way I could get there anyway,” he said. “I was really afraid that I’d get stuck down there and not be able to get home and Kassy would end up having the babies without me. That would have been terrible.”
Jayce is entered into the North Dakota Winter Show’s Pro Rodeo competition in steer wrestling and the rodeo will be on Friday and Saturday evenings, March 10-11. During the North Dakota Winter Show is also when Jayce’s dad, Jerry, will be inducted into the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame.
“His award is during the Winter Show, and I entered the Pro Rodeo during it, too, so we’ll kind of see what happens with the twins as to whether I will be able to go and watch the award show and be able to be in the rodeo, as well. It would be nice to go and be there to support my dad,” Jayce said.