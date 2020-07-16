ADA, Minn. – Danny Brandt was “cautiously optimistic” about the 2020 crops – barring any wicked storms. He and his dad, Glen, were investing in fungicides, nutrients and micronutrients in hopes of maximizing their bushels per acre.
“We missed out on all the major storms lately, so that’s a good thing,” Danny said on July 7. “The last rain we had was about a week and a half ago when we got between 1-2 inches.”
Driving around with farmer Eric Grieve, Danny saw evidence of compaction in almost every field. The farmers could pick out tracks from tractors and sprayers just because last fall/winter was so wet and farmers had to plant in less-than-ideal conditions this spring. Still, no one was complaining because growing conditions are much better than a year ago.
Danny added that Eric raises sunflowers, barley, oats and wheat and his crops looked good from the pickup window.
Here’s a synopsis of the Brandts’ crops and livestock as of July 7:
Wheat
The spring wheat was headed out, and Danny applied fungicide.
“The early wheat is turning, and we are three or four weeks from harvest, depending on how the weather is,” he said.
Hessian flies were spotted in the region, and the Brandts worried that young maggots would feed on the wheat stems.
Sugarbeets
The Brandts completed their second and final herbicide application on the sugarbeet fields. Cercospora leaf spot CLS) was observed on sugarbeets in the American Crystal Sugar Company region.
Danny was watching and preparing to get started with fungicide treatments as needed.
“An agronomist and I were talking,” he said. “If I have to start spraying, then I’m looking at a five-spray program, and that is a big expense. On the other hand, if CLS takes over and wipes out your beet crop, that’s more expensive.”
Soybeans
The soybeans were beginning to flower, and pods would develop soon.
“When it gets to R3 and more of a pod fill, we’re going to try to go out with a micronutrient – zinc, manganese and boron – along with a fungicide,” he said. “We’re going to try some on our better fields, because we know it’s going to keep the fields greener a little while longer. We need to hopefully be able to make a pretty good return on that method.”
There were a couple reports of soybean aphids.
The Brandts also noted some painted lady butterflies that lay eggs on soybeans plants. The larva are called thistle caterpillars (Venessa cardui). In some cases, a rescue treatment is necessary. Last year, they had to spray every soybean acre because of a thistle caterpillar infestation.
Corn
As of July 4, the corn was taller than Danny. He was going to experiment with two fungicide treatments on his top-producing cornfields.
“I’m a big believer in the healthier the plant, the better the crop you’ll produce,” he said. “Seems like the plants utilize the nutrients better when they are healthy.”
He planned to try the fungicides on a couple hundred acres of corn, and he also wanted to conduct tests, with half of a field getting the applications and half not.
Danny expected the corn to tassel about the third week of July.
Earlier, he’d completed a mid-season anhydrous application on the corn, and the corn leaves were a nice dark-green color.
Pigs
Several finished hogs were delivered to meat lockers for butchering. There will be more hogs ready to market this fall.
There was a surprise in the farrowing barn on July 5. Danny AI-bred a Purebred Hampshire sow to a top quality/champion Purebred Hampshire boar out of Ohio. Piglets were due July 4, but the sow didn’t look pregnant. Glen still encouraged Danny to crate up the sow, and low and behold she farrowed two gilts.
With high temperatures and lots of humidity, it’s been more difficult to get the sows bred this summer. Three more are due to farrow in October.
It has been disappointing for Hannah and Evan to not get to show pigs this summer. There is a potential for a local, unofficial terminal show, Danny said.
He told Evan, 11, to look for YouTube videos on how to show pigs. That’s how families are learning new skills this summer.
“It’s changed so much since I showed pigs,” he said. “YouTube helps us see how exhibitors are showing pigs, and what the judges are looking for now.”