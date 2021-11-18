Brown’s Angus Ranch a true family-run operation in central ND

CENTER, N.D. – Brown’s Angus Ranch is a unique seedstock Black Angus operation located in the rolling hills and long, green valleys in central North Dakota.

The family, headed by Paul Brown, built the entire ranch from the ground up, buying land, and adding a barn, corrals, and other infrastructure through a lot of hard work and a passion for breeding registered Angus cattle.

The family members include: Justin and Kayla Brown, and their kids, Brooklynn, Parker, and Braxton; Kelan and Holly Brown and their kids, Blakely and Skylie; and Shae and Jenny Brown, and their kids, Watson and Posie.

“We’ve built our operation from the ground up,” said Justin, adding he wasn’t sure he would be a seedstock breeder at first. “It wasn’t our original intention to be in the registered business, but my passion for cattle grew and I wanted more – I wanted to be able to supply people with good quality, seedstock bulls and females.”

They raise about 300 registered Black Angus cows.

The families will hold their 24th annual Brown’s Angus Ranch bull sale on the second Sunday in February. In 2022, the bull sale will be held on Feb. 13, beginning at 2 p.m. CST.

Brown’s Angus Ranch started in 1993 when the Browns bought their first commercial Angus cows. That was followed three years later, when they bought some “great heifers.”

“In 1996, we bought 50 open heifers, and 15 of the heifers were registered from the well-known North Star Angus Ranch, which is located a few miles from us,” Justin said. “The bloodlines go back to some of the most influential sires in the breed, such as Wham, Rito, and New Trend.”