Brown’s Angus Ranch delivering bulls, watching for rain

CENTER, N.D. – Spring has arrived at Brown’s Angus Ranch, with cows still calving and bulls from the sale needing to be delivered to their new ranches ahead of breeding season – along with a couple of other projects before summer grazing season.

“We are still calving, vaccinating, and tagging calves. The calves that couldn’t be tagged originally in the cold weather have been tagged now that it has been warmer,” said Kelan Brown who ranches with his dad, Paul and brother, Justin, and their families, on the seedstock Angus ranch. “We are a little over halfway done with calving.”

Kelan is married to Holly, and they have two children, Blakely, 4 years old, and Skylie, 2 years old, and are expecting another child.

“Holly grew up on her family’s farm/ranch and was around it all her life with her grandmother, dad, uncle and cousin involved in it. That is why she is so forgiving and patient with me working long hours on and off the ranch, because she knows the time and effort needed to accomplish all the tasks,” he said. “Currently, she works at her family’s feedlot, Missouri River Feeders, and Price Cattle Ranch north of Mandan.”

Kelan works off the ranch at Coal Creek Station in Underwood as an electrician and instrument technician.

“We have been working longer hours at Coal Creek recently, as we are currently in an outage. By the time I get to the farm to help my dad or brother, it is already well into the evening,” Kelan said. “It has definitely been a big help to have my dad home more during the day.”