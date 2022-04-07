Brown’s Angus Ranch delivering bulls, watching for rain

CENTER, N.D. – Spring has arrived at Brown’s Angus Ranch, with cows still calving and bulls from the sale needing to be delivered to their new ranches ahead of breeding season – along with a couple of other projects before summer grazing season.
“We are still calving, vaccinating, and tagging calves. The calves that couldn’t be tagged originally in the cold weather have been tagged now that it has been warmer,” said Kelan Brown who ranches with his dad, Paul and brother, Justin, and their families, on the seedstock Angus ranch. “We are a little over halfway done with calving.”
Kelan is married to Holly, and they have two children, Blakely, 4 years old, and Skylie, 2 years old, and are expecting another child.
“Holly grew up on her family’s farm/ranch and was around it all her life with her grandmother, dad, uncle and cousin involved in it. That is why she is so forgiving and patient with me working long hours on and off the ranch, because she knows the time and effort needed to accomplish all the tasks,” he said. “Currently, she works at her family’s feedlot, Missouri River Feeders, and Price Cattle Ranch north of Mandan.”
Kelan works off the ranch at Coal Creek Station in Underwood as an electrician and instrument technician.
“We have been working longer hours at Coal Creek recently, as we are currently in an outage. By the time I get to the farm to help my dad or brother, it is already well into the evening,” Kelan said. “It has definitely been a big help to have my dad home more during the day.”
Kelan always wanted to ranch, in addition to being an electrician and instrument technician.
“I grew up around it, and my brother and dad had a passion for it, so it led me into that same path,” he said. “I enjoy working with family, breeding Angus cattle, and I like staying busy, so it works.”
On March 28, Kelan came home from work and then headed to the ranch. He drove to town to get a part to fix their feeder wagon that needed repairing.
“I am going to fix the feeder wagon before we can start feeding all the cattle,” he said. “Dad had a hydraulic hose blow out on him today.”
Warmer weather with sun but lots of wind and temperatures in the high 30s to 40s have been helping with calving and other projects.
“There is a lot of work to do, from fixing the feed wagon and maintaining equipment, checking calves and treating calves, tagging calves, delivering bulls, and just day-to-day feeding,” he said. “We’re always busy around the ranch. Pretty soon it will be time to start working on fence.”
The cows from the cleanup bulls are calving now, and then the Browns will be finished for the year.
“We’re getting quite a few of those cows calving right now with calves sired by our cleanup bulls,” he said.
In addition, now that it is April, Kelan, Justin, and Paul will begin delivering bulls around the state and to some ranches in surrounding states.
Soon, it will be breeding decision time.
“We’ll soon be making final breeding decisions for AI’ing – deciding what bulls we will be using and what matings they will be used on. In a little over a month, we’ll start breeding our heifers,” he said. “We are planning on using a lot of our own bulls this year for breeding. We will use Brown Double Decker and Brown Pay Back fairly heavily in our AI program.”
Besides breeding, they have two cows they will be taking to Trans Ova for flushing.
“We do a lot of embryo transplant to get more calves with the genetics and traits we desire,” he said. “We actually have a couple cows here that are going to get flushed for embryos, just in time for this spring’s implant.”
Kelan said they will have an embryologist come out to the ranch and implant embryos into their recipient cows.
They will continue working on herd health and will be preparing the calves with more vaccinations, as well as brands prior to turnout.
Then, it will be time to turn out cow/calf pairs for summer grazing.
“At some point here later on, we will be deciding which pairs will go to which pastures – how they will be split up,” he said.
Last year, they turned out pairs in mid-June to pastures, which was a little later than usual, because they wanted the grass to get more established.
“We are hoping that we will have enough feed to buy us some time and we’re praying we will get some April/May rains to get the grass growing,” he said. “Then we could send some pairs out in mid-June again and the rest by the end of June.”
Kelan said they were low on snowfall this year and haven’t gotten any rainfall yet.
“The ground is so dry. I am afraid if we only get normal rainfall, it won’t be enough,” he said. “The stock dams and water holes are better than they were last fall, but we will need continued rain to keep water and forage in good condition for cattle in the area.”
In the future, Kelan would like to see Brown’s Angus Ranch get the opportunity to obtain more cropland for haying.
“We plant what we have at the ranch into corn for silage, but we’re limited to acreage. We purchase and haul quite a bit of hay, so it would be nice to get some more local cropland for additional feed sources,” he said.
The Browns, according to Kelan, will have plenty to do to prepare for summer. But meanwhile, they will be watching the skies and hoping for rain.
As this is the Brown’s last report, Farm & Ranch Guide wants to sincerely thank Justin, Kelan, and Paul Brown and their families for allowing us to follow along with their seedstock operation during the past fall and winter. We wish them success in all their future endeavors.