Brown’s Angus Ranch enters busiest season of the year

CENTER, N.D. – The Brown family at Brown’s Angus Ranch is entering one of the busiest seasons of the year for the seedstock operation.

Their registered heifers and a group of embryo-recipient cows are beginning their third trimester; their registered Angus bull sale is 2.5 months away; and they are finishing up gathering feedstuffs for the upcoming winter months.

“We’re wrapping up baling our corn stalk project,” said Justin Brown on Nov. 18. “It will be ground or fed free choice to the cows during the winter, and we’ll put some in our heifer replacements’ rations. It will help stretch out our feed.”

Justin, who also works full-time off the ranch at the Beulah plant, has been busy rounding up extra winter feedstuffs. Many producers this year baled lighter hay bales with the extended drought, so it seems everyone is looking for extra hay/feed.

“We were fortunate we picked this up from a farmer and got it put up,” he said. “I have truckers and semis lined up to get it hauled home. We are moving about 650 hay bales, so it takes a lot of hauling.”

The Browns also bought some CRP hay that was 200 miles from the ranch, so they have enough grass hay lined up for the entire herd.

“We’ve been really busy working through this drought because you don’t sell your cows or your genetics overnight when you are in the registered business,” he said.

Justin said they were glad to get some moisture in September that relieved dry conditions and he hopes it is the end of the dry stretch in the area.