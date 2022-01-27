Brown’s Angus Ranch ready for production sale

CENTER, N.D. – With their 24th production sale just two weeks away, the Brown family at Brown’s Angus Ranch will be highlighting some sons and daughters of well-known and proven bulls and females – including SAV America.
The sale is set for Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. (CT), at the ranch, located three miles west of Center. There will be a lunch served at noon.
“We’re excited about the bulls and females in this year’s sale. I feel these are some of the best we’ve ever offered,” said Justin Brown.
Justin, his dad, Paul, and brother, Kelan, are offering the first set of sons (and two daughters) out of SAV America 8018, the bull that sold for $1.5 million and that had the heaviest 205-day weight ever produced at Schaff Angus Valley.
“With SAV America, it was a good opportunity to capitalize on a once-in-a-lifetime bull and that is why we used him to produce these powerful sons and daughters,” Justin said.
Of the first sons of SAV America, Justin said they are offering two embryo-transfer flush brothers that are “probably the best two. They are the most complete, stout, thick and have the most performance.”
Another son from America in the sale is “deep and thick with lots of volume. He’s a good bull, as well, and they all have a decent look to them.”
In addition, the Browns are offering the second set of SAV Downpour 8794 sons.
“We sold the first set of his sons last year, and outside of our high-selling bull, the Downpour sons were our highest-selling sire group,” he said. “They were really well accepted by the commercial cattlemen. They are thick, deep-bodied bulls, with lots of volume and sound structure, as well as good-footed. They can travel.”
The Downpour sons were sold to cattlemen in several states last year, including Missouri, South Dakota, Montana and North Dakota.
“The SAV Downpour females that are getting ready to calve here on the ranch look like they are going to be super-good cows. They are deep-bodied, easy-fleshing, good-footed with nice udders and they have a good maternal look to them,” he said. “We are excited to see those daughters come into production, as well.”
SAV Downpour is deceased, so there is not a lot of his semen available, Justin pointed out.
“These sons of Downpour are kind of rare because there are not a lot of opportunities to produce more sons with the bull being gone,” he said.
In addition to these power bulls, the Browns are offering some calving-ease bulls that work well for heifers.
“We will have some SAV Rainfall sons in the sale that have been popular for the last couple of years,” Justin said. “These calving-ease bulls are bullet-proof, good-structured, easy-fleshing, good-footed and are more moderate-framed. They are always in that ‘68-78-pound’ birth weight range, which is perfect for a calving-ease bull.”
In addition, the Browns are offering a full-flush brother to Brown Double Decker 0004, their highest-selling bull last year.
“The bull has made a few friends already. I have had some people stop in, and say, ‘I like that bull – he’s made right.’ A lot of guys like him for his style and clean look, but you can just tell he is going to be thick, deep-bodied, and strong-footed,” he said.
In addition to the power bulls and calving-ease bulls, the Browns are offering some females for the sale.
“There is going to be a real highlight offering of females, including two daughters of SAV America. One is a Black Cap May – she would be a maternal sister to our top selling bull and female in our 2021 sale, from the donor cow, SAV Blackcap May 7888,” Justin said.
The other highlight America female is out of SAV Abigale 5646, a maternal sister to SAV Eliminator 9105, which sold for $95,000 to two Canadian breeders in 2010.
“That will be an interesting female,” he said.
The Brown’s Angus website has been refreshed and revamped – it is eye-appealing and user-friendly, Justin said. Folks can view the bulls and females in the sale on the website at http://www.brownsangusranch.com.
“We just had it redone, and it is really nice – full of information on all our bulls and females in the sale. There are photos of some of the bulls and females in the sale, links to their pedigree, and anyone who wants a sale catalog can request one on the website,” he said.
They have also been featuring individual bulls and females in the sale on their Facebook page, as well.
For those who can’t come on sale day to the ranch, the Brown’s sale will be live on DV Auction that day.
“They can bid from the comfort of their home if they like. I would recommend that if they plan to use the DV auction site that they call me ahead of time so I can assist them and steer them to the right bull that they need and want,” Justin said. “I love talking to people, and I enjoy helping customers find a bull that fits their cow herd.”
The Browns took videos of the bulls at the end of the month. As soon as they are edited, they will be up on the website, with a link to DV Auction.
They will have all the bulls ultrasounded and they’ll get adjusted yearling weights on all the bulls in the sale. That information will be on a supplemental sheet available sale day.
“We’ll also post the yearling weights and ultrasound data on the website a few days prior to the sale,” he said.
The Browns have transformed the heated barn into a sale barn, complete with an auctioneer’s block.DV Auction sets up cameras the morning of the sale.
“We’re setting up tables and chairs rather than bleachers as they are more comfortable and guys can take notes as the sale goes on,” Justin said. “Our free lunch will run from noon until the sale starts, so we invite everyone to come early and enjoy some good food and look over the bulls.”
After the sale, the Browns will have an after-party with refreshments and folks are invited to stay later.
In addition, the Browns have finished calving all their ET-recip cows due in January.
“The last calf out of the recipient cows arrived this morning (Jan. 15), and they are all nice healthy calves,” he said.
The weather has been warmer, in the 30s, and they have been bedding down all the bulls and baby calves. There are calf shelters for the new calves to hunker down in some straw.
Justin said he and his dad run their bull calves together in the summer, while Kelan runs his bull calves separately. The drought affected some of the calves’ weaning weights.
“With the drought, we had one pasture without the best grass or water, so some of their weaning weights were a little down,” he said.
Justin is glad to see the snow this winter and he hopes it stays around.
“We need to get some runoff this year to refresh the stock ponds and creeks,” he said.
For more information on the sale, call Justin at (701) 207-0054, or at home at (701) 794-8771; Paul at (701) 207-0698; or Kelan at (701) 207-0311.