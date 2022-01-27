Brown’s Angus Ranch ready for production sale

CENTER, N.D. – With their 24th production sale just two weeks away, the Brown family at Brown’s Angus Ranch will be highlighting some sons and daughters of well-known and proven bulls and females – including SAV America.

The sale is set for Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. (CT), at the ranch, located three miles west of Center. There will be a lunch served at noon.

“We’re excited about the bulls and females in this year’s sale. I feel these are some of the best we’ve ever offered,” said Justin Brown.

Justin, his dad, Paul, and brother, Kelan, are offering the first set of sons (and two daughters) out of SAV America 8018, the bull that sold for $1.5 million and that had the heaviest 205-day weight ever produced at Schaff Angus Valley.

“With SAV America, it was a good opportunity to capitalize on a once-in-a-lifetime bull and that is why we used him to produce these powerful sons and daughters,” Justin said.

Of the first sons of SAV America, Justin said they are offering two embryo-transfer flush brothers that are “probably the best two. They are the most complete, stout, thick and have the most performance.”

Another son from America in the sale is “deep and thick with lots of volume. He’s a good bull, as well, and they all have a decent look to them.”

In addition, the Browns are offering the second set of SAV Downpour 8794 sons.

“We sold the first set of his sons last year, and outside of our high-selling bull, the Downpour sons were our highest-selling sire group,” he said. “They were really well accepted by the commercial cattlemen. They are thick, deep-bodied bulls, with lots of volume and sound structure, as well as good-footed. They can travel.”