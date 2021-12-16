Brown’s Angus Ranch working calves in hoop barn

CENTER, N.D. – With temperatures beginning to drop and snow falling at Brown’s Angus Ranch, the Browns are glad they have their hoop barn to work calves in.
“My dad and my brother will be helping me work our heifer and steer calves today (Dec. 4). We’ll be giving the calves a vaccination and putting a tattoo on their ear,” said Justin Brown.
The Browns built the hoop barn when they took ownership of the land. The facility is 50-by-200 feet, with three-quarters of the space dedicated to the calves and the other quarter for the sale barn.
“It is nice to be able to work indoors during the winter when it is snowing and cold outside, and veterinarians are more apt to come out on a day when it is raining or snowing if they don’t have to be outside in the elements,” he said.
Justin has also found there is more air movement inside the hoop barn, and the white tarp “walls” put off their own nice glow so you can see well inside the barn.
“We really like it. The hoop barn has been a huge benefit, and it has been an energy-saver, as well,” he said.
There is a chute setup in the hoop barn for working cattle, and that’s where the Browns plan to work the calves.
In addition, the Browns are soon planning to sort cows into their calving groups. They have embryo-recipient cows in their third trimester and their heifers begin calving in February, so the sooner they can sort their cow herd, the easier it will be for them.
“We are really busy this time of year,” Justin said.
With their 2022 sale coming up on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. CST, at the ranch, there are several to-do items to check off the list.
They have paperwork to finish for the bull registrations and they also plan to clip and photograph each bull in the sale.
After the bulls are clipped, the Browns like to wait a week to take photos of each bull for their sale catalog and for advertising.
“It takes about a week for the curly part of the hair that was torched to drop off, and then their hair looks nicely-clipped in photos,” Justin explained.
Currently, the Browns are feeding full-feed to their cows.
“We are feeding all the cows now. They are on a ration because there isn’t anything left to graze where they are,” he said.
The registered Angus bulls have moved from their starter ration to their growing high-roughage ration.
“They’ll be slowly growing on this ration until sale time. The ration is high-roughage – corn silage and ground hay, TMR (total mixed ration), and some distillers grains for the protein source. It is moderate and ensures they are sound and fertile for their new owners,” Justin explained.
The weather had been nice, with temperatures ranging in the 50s-60s earlier in December, but that changed quickly as the forecast called for snow and cold during the second full week of the month.
“They are talking 3-5 inches of snow here this weekend, and temperatures down in the negative digits,” he said. “Winter is here. We could use some snow – it freshens everything up – but the cold temperatures can stay away.”
The Browns have been bedding down the registered Angus bulls as needed, a couple of times a week, but with the cold temperatures, that would increase.
“We want to keep their scrotums from freezing. These bulls have to test and perform and do a semen evaluation when they go to their new homes,” he said.
If that wasn’t enough to keep the Browns busy, Justin said they are making mating decisions regarding the female, Coleman Donna 066, he recently purchased in Montana.
Justin plans to take her down to Trans Ova Genetics for flushing a few times until spring to obtain eggs for their in vitro fertilization (IVF) program. She was a fall calver, and has a calf on the ground, so she is ready to be flushed. Next year, Justin would like to get her back into their spring calving program.
“She is a 12-year-old cow, a real proven cow from a real proven cow family,” he said. “She is everything we are looking for in a female – high performance, high maternal (traits), and longevity with many calves.”
Back at the ranch, one of the tractors broke down, and they need to use their tractors for feeding this time of year.
“New tractors are pretty expensive,” Justin said.
On the home front, the Browns have decorated their homes for Christmas, with lights on the trees. Justin’s kids want him to add lights around the deck and trees in the yard, so he is trying to fit that into his schedule.
For now, he says they are staying busy, feeding, winterizing, bedding and preparing for calving and their bull sale.