Brown’s Angus Ranch working calves in hoop barn

CENTER, N.D. – With temperatures beginning to drop and snow falling at Brown’s Angus Ranch, the Browns are glad they have their hoop barn to work calves in.

“My dad and my brother will be helping me work our heifer and steer calves today (Dec. 4). We’ll be giving the calves a vaccination and putting a tattoo on their ear,” said Justin Brown.

The Browns built the hoop barn when they took ownership of the land. The facility is 50-by-200 feet, with three-quarters of the space dedicated to the calves and the other quarter for the sale barn.

“It is nice to be able to work indoors during the winter when it is snowing and cold outside, and veterinarians are more apt to come out on a day when it is raining or snowing if they don’t have to be outside in the elements,” he said.

Justin has also found there is more air movement inside the hoop barn, and the white tarp “walls” put off their own nice glow so you can see well inside the barn.

“We really like it. The hoop barn has been a huge benefit, and it has been an energy-saver, as well,” he said.

There is a chute setup in the hoop barn for working cattle, and that’s where the Browns plan to work the calves.

In addition, the Browns are soon planning to sort cows into their calving groups. They have embryo-recipient cows in their third trimester and their heifers begin calving in February, so the sooner they can sort their cow herd, the easier it will be for them.