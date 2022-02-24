Brown’s Angus sale good crowd on beautiful day

CENTER, N.D. – Brown’s Angus Ranch held a successful 24th annual production sale on Sunday, Feb. 13, as a good crowd showed up to bid on some strong Angus bulls and beautiful females.

Before the sale, Kelan, Holly, Justin, Kayla and Paul Brown set up the sale barn with long tables and chairs, arranged the auction block, and set out refreshments and lunch. DVAuction came in to arrange TVs for the online auction.

“It was a good crowd and a decent day,” Justin said, adding it was one of the nicest February sale days they have ever had.

With the weather – and the wind – milder than predicted, folks showed up a couple hours ahead of the sale to look over some hardy Angus registered bulls and fantastic heifers.

“The day was nice, 38 degrees, but they were talking all this wind, which was supposed to be 38 (miles per hour), too, but it wasn’t bad. The wind didn’t come up until 3 or 4 o’clock,” he said.

Justin said they talked with customers before the sale about genetics and specific bulls and/or heifers and then all enjoyed a beef brisket lunch together.

Then the bidding started at 2 p.m.

“We had a pretty strong sale with 62 bulls averaging $4,092,” Justin said. The average was somewhat less than last year, but last year they sold a bull for $28,000, so that threw off the average. “We felt it was a pretty solid, complete sale and we were pleased with the results.”

At this year’s sale, the top-selling heifer was $8,500, and the two top-selling bulls were $7,500. One of those was Lot 32, a Baldridge Eldorado son, which went to John and Stephanie Hatzenbuhler of Diamond J Angus near Mandan.