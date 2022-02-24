Brown’s Angus sale good crowd on beautiful day

CENTER, N.D. – Brown’s Angus Ranch held a successful 24th annual production sale on Sunday, Feb. 13, as a good crowd showed up to bid on some strong Angus bulls and beautiful females.
Before the sale, Kelan, Holly, Justin, Kayla and Paul Brown set up the sale barn with long tables and chairs, arranged the auction block, and set out refreshments and lunch. DVAuction came in to arrange TVs for the online auction.
“It was a good crowd and a decent day,” Justin said, adding it was one of the nicest February sale days they have ever had.
With the weather – and the wind – milder than predicted, folks showed up a couple hours ahead of the sale to look over some hardy Angus registered bulls and fantastic heifers.
“The day was nice, 38 degrees, but they were talking all this wind, which was supposed to be 38 (miles per hour), too, but it wasn’t bad. The wind didn’t come up until 3 or 4 o’clock,” he said.
Justin said they talked with customers before the sale about genetics and specific bulls and/or heifers and then all enjoyed a beef brisket lunch together.
Then the bidding started at 2 p.m.
“We had a pretty strong sale with 62 bulls averaging $4,092,” Justin said. The average was somewhat less than last year, but last year they sold a bull for $28,000, so that threw off the average. “We felt it was a pretty solid, complete sale and we were pleased with the results.”
At this year’s sale, the top-selling heifer was $8,500, and the two top-selling bulls were $7,500. One of those was Lot 32, a Baldridge Eldorado son, which went to John and Stephanie Hatzenbuhler of Diamond J Angus near Mandan.
Lot 19, a Rainfall son, sold for $7,500, as well.
“People were a little shorter on money this year with having to buy expensive hay, so we were down a little on our average, but that was understandable with the drought we all went through this year,” he said.
Some folks stayed after the sale to enjoy refreshments and “talk cattle,” Justin said.
The Browns will feed the bulls until April 1, and then deliver them after that.
They sold bulls and heifers all over the region and to other states.
“We had a lot of bulls go to North Dakota buyers, and one to South Dakota, one bull to Astoria, Ore., a heifer to Missouri and one to Iowa. Four heifer lots went to North Carolina, among other states,” he said.
Calving has been going strong and steady, and the Browns have 25 more left to calve for this round of AI cows.
“We have been getting eight or nine a day and it should be wrapped up in the next few days,” Justin said. “We don’t usually get twins, but we got a set of heifer twins.”
Justin was heading outside during his report to process the newest bunch of calves.
“Calving is going well, and we’ll soon be on to the next group,” he concluded.
For more information, see the Brown’s website at https://brownsangusranch.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BrownsAngusRanch.